Keanu Reeves would like to play Constantine again, but he also looks to the MCU

Keanu Reeves is preparing to return to the big screen with Matrix Resurrections and this was the occasion for a series of interviews (video and not) on Esquire which concerned the famous Hollywood star. Many themes were addressed, including a look at the past of his long career and some of the actor’s wishes regarding what he would like to play in the future.

Among these two particularly interesting news emerged. The first is that Reeves is closely watching the evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a theme that has been echoing for some time in the rumors that want him to be involved in some films of the next Phase 5.

The actor said that it would be an honour take part in what defines the Marvel-verse, a multiverse in which many directors and visionaries of the sector are creating something never seen before. In short, it seems that Reeves is too familiar with what is happening at Marvel; given his interest in the subject, it is not so unlikely that some negotiations have already started under the table!

The other interesting wish it’s about a character played by Reeves, the detective John Constantine born from the pencil of Alan Moore, protagonist of the film of the same name 2005. The actor has declared himself particularly fond of the character and would love to be able to take on the role once again. For the moment there is no confirmation on Constantine’s return, but in 2020 some rumors – never tried – had emerged that suggested a possible sequel. Who knows if the actor will be satisfied.