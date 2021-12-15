Keechant Sewell has been named New York Police Chief: she is the first woman to fill this role

Keechant Sewell was appointed head of the New York Police Department, the largest and one of the most important in the United States. The appointment was decided by the local government led by the new mayor, Eric Adams, a former policeman and second black mayor in the history of the city, and is particularly relevant because Sewell is the first woman to fill this role.

Sewell, who is 49-year-old African American, grew up in the borough of Queens, New York, and worked for 23 years in the Nassau County, New York State Police Department, which she had headed since September. of 2020. During her career she has had important roles and has mainly dealt with the narcotics unit and negotiations in cases involving hostages.

Sewell’s appointment is one of the first and most important decisions of the newly elected mayor, who among other things was among the agents who defended the New York City Hall from a riot of policemen who in 1992 contested David Dinkins, the first black mayor in history. of New York, because he proposed creating a civil body to monitor the conduct of police departments. Local police reform remained an important issue for Adams, as well as one of the main themes of his electoral campaign.

