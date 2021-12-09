Keep an eye on your pension and current account: when the “block” is triggered

What can happen in the event that a foreclosure occurs Bank account? Obviously, this is a particularly complex situation to manage, especially if the Naspi pension or monthly unemployment allowance is credited to the foreclosed deposit.

The first thought, in such circumstances, goes to the fear that the current account may be blocked until the day scheduled for the hearing, thus leaving the person concerned without any income. First of all, it must be borne in mind that the situation that arises changes according to the type of debt that caused the aforementioned foreclosure. Having established this element, even if the sums received as a pension or Naspi unemployment allowance are foreclosed, the person concerned must still be guaranteed an income to lead a dignified existence (the so-called “vital minimum”).

This income will be equal to thesocial allowance, increased by half. In 2021 the social allowance is 460.28 euros, which is why the vital minimum corresponds to 690.42 euros: this means that only the part exceeding 690.42 euros can be seized for creditors. In the event that, for example, the pension allowance is equal to 1000 euros, a maximum of 309.58 euros can be seized.

Everything becomes complicated in cases where the pension or the monthly Naspi unemployment allowance go to flow into a current account. As required by article 545 paragraph 8 of the code of civil procedure, “the sums due by way of salary, salary, other allowances relating to the employment or employment relationship, including those due due to dismissal, as well as by way of pension, allowances that take place in retirement, or retirement allowances, in the case of crediting to a bank or postal account in the name of the debtor, they can be foreclosed, for the excess amount triple of the social allowance, when the credit takes place on a date prior to the attachment “ . In the event that, on the other hand, the credit takes place on the date of the attachment or later, these sums can be attached within the limits of 1/5.

As explained by consumer.com, the current account remains blocked by law and neither bank nor post office can allow any operation on it, at least until the moment in which the judge will not establish, by means of an assignment order, the actual amount that can be attached by creditors.