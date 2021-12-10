Keep an eye out for this new virus on your mobile phone that could empty your bank account in an instant

While surfing the Internet, the risk of clicking on fake ads and infecting computers and mobile phones is always very high. In fact, there are many people who fall into these traps every day and who see passwords, personal and banking data stolen from under their noses.

This happens because the hackers, or cybercriminals, who hide behind these scams have now become very skilled at what they do. Often, in fact, users are completely unaware and unaware of what they receive, because the messages, or warnings, are almost always very plausible.

For example, we have seen that many have fallen into the scam of the package being delivered, or lost, or stopped in stock. Today, however, we will discover that we must keep our eyes open to this new virus on the mobile phone that could empty our current account in an instant.

Scams and phishing attempts

These scam attempts, or so-called phishing attempts, are a real social scourge.

The perpetrators of these scams are often people who leverage people’s fears, triggering a false sense of urgency in them.

In fact, many PostePay owners, even today, are victims of hacker attacks due to this SMS that empties the card in a few seconds.

Not to mention all those people who, after getting the Covid 19 vaccine, received false messages to download the Green Pass.

The new virus that has been running in recent days, however, does not provide for the receipt of SMS, but appears during navigation in the form of an advertising banner.

In fact, let’s keep our eyes peeled for this new virus on our mobile phone that could empty our bank account in an instant

When we browse the web, we often receive advertisements, which often contain offers and discounts from other companies.

This new virus takes advantage of this system, by displaying warnings such as: “We recommend that you update Google Chrome to the latest version”.

In reality, once you click on the banner, the download of a very dangerous malware will start.

This virus, once installed, will steal any information present on the device, finding personal and above all banking data.

If the search is unsuccessful, this malware will activate itself by sending various emails with malicious links in the email. The goal will be to extort the personal data of the victim in any way to commit further scams to his detriment.

The advice, therefore, is to pay attention to both banners and SMS, remembering that any application updates will be communicated by the company itself.