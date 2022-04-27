Keep helping! Selena Gomez Joins MTV and Joe Biden to Raise Mental Health Awareness

UNITED STATES-. Tuesday April 26 MTV-Entertainment announced that it will partner with Selena Gomez and your organization Rare Beauty’s Rare Impact Fund to organize the first Mental Health Youth Action Forum in coordination with the Biden–Harris Administration on Wednesday, May 18 at Washington, D.C.. In a statement, the star shared her excitement about participating in the forum.

“As a mental health advocate, I am thrilled to join forces with MTV Entertainment along with my social impact initiative, the Rare Impact Fund, with the goal of destigmatizing mental health through positive conversations around self-acceptance and mental wellness,” express Gomez it’s a statement. The event takes place the day before the Mental Health Action Day.

Featured as part of the Mental Health is Health Initiative of MTVE, Gomez and his organization will join 30 young mental health activists. The forum will be geared towards empowering young people to embrace conversations around mental health. It will bring together organizations, brands, government agencies and cultural leaders to encourage people in need to seek mental health support.

Selena Gomez created the Rare Impact Fund in 2020

“I have a long-standing passion for mental health advocacy and education, which is why I created the Rare Beauty and Rare Impact Fund. It is a personal mission to continue this important work and empower young people to address their mental health.” Gomez in your statement. The artist created Rare Impact Fund in July 2020, an organization to which it allocates one percent of all sales of RareBeauty.

With the goal of supporting organizations working to increase access to mental health services in schools, Rare Impact Fund aims to raise $100 million over the next decade. “The nation’s mental health crisis has been magnified by the current state of the world,” he said. Elyse Cohenvice president of social impact and inclusion of RareBeauty and president of the organization.