“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” – Come and See

The quality of the writers who celebrated obtaining their statuettes does not matter; The line from the 94th Academy Awards was unwritten and is, without a doubt, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” and was uttered by Will Smith when he slapped Cris Rock after the acid comedian had gone off the rails. laughed at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald haircut, which, in this case, does not respond to a style preference but to alopecia.

The only act that was out of the script in an edition scripted to the millimeter, was the one that, on the one hand, saved the ceremony from the level of boredom that is usually attributed to it every year, and on the other, unleashed the controversy over the unexpected and extemporaneous reaction of the man who a few minutes later would win the award for best leading actor for “King Richard”.

The blow to Chris divided waters. A minority approved with a look and vindicated the allegedly chivalrous action of a man who sees his hurt partner and seeks to remedy the offense by punishing the aggressor. Many more worried about this gratuitous exhibition of toxic masculinity, right in a ceremony marked by that theme as a result of the multiple nominations of “The power of the dog”.

The Academy later apologized for Will Smith’s attitude and the protagonist of the night’s folly also demanded forgiveness from the audience, cried and tried an elegant exit mixing the theme of his film-the biopic about the father-coach of the tennis players Venus and Serena Williams-and what she had done.

A man of many resources, Smith said “I look like the crazy dad as Richard was called; but love makes you do crazy things. I want to be able to take care of my mom, my family and my wife” and, in closing, “I hope the Academy invites me again”.

Will didn’t have to hit Chris Rock to present himself to the world as the one charged with restoring his wife’s tarnished honor. Although it would be difficult for her husband to notice at the time, Jada Pinkett Smith is perfectly capable of defending herself and still bearing the acidity of an unfortunate but characteristic biting comment from some presenters.

The public has the right to wonder if what happened was prepared because since last night nothing else has been talked about. It seems clear that Chris Rock was scripted but the response was spontaneous. The worst punishment for Will Smith is that 24 hours after his consecration as best leading actor, nobody talks about his performance and everyone comments on that minute in which he rushed across the Dolby stage and silenced the comedian of the night.

The problem that triggered the episode of violence at the Oscars is the alopecia suffered by Will Smith’s wife, which causes hair loss, of which there are three types and affects 20 percent of women

– Androgenetic alopecia: it occurs over several years, in which the hair is weak and falls out little by little.

-– Alopecia areata: it differs because spaces appear without hair the size of a coin approximately and, if left untreated, they can form large plaques.

– In nervous alopecia: the hair falls out evenly for 8 to 10 days, which increases personal stress. When this period passes, the hair grows back on its own.

Among other celebrities, supermodel Tyra Banks, Viola Davis, Neve Campbell, Keira Knightley, Naomi Campbell and Kristen Stewart have suffered from the problem. Much closer, former footballer Oscar Dertycia, who in the 90s wore spectacular, heavy, long hair and decorated with curlers, she lost every last hair due to a nervous matter.

As he has recalled on several occasions, his bad moment came after an injury that occurred after a clash with Diego Armando Maradona, to which was added the health problems that his wife was going through at the time.

Alopecia has different degrees. For many people the inconvenience passes quickly with simple treatments and, especially when stress is controlled. For others, however, hair loss has no return and generates bitterness, as it seems to happen to Jada Pinkett Smith.