Keep the masks indoors

The latest news and updates on the Covid-19 pandemic today, Wednesday 23 March. In the latest Covid bulletin 96,365 infections and 197 victims. According to the WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, many countries including Italy have revoked anti-Covid measures too brutally and find themselves with a sharp increase in cases linked to the BA2 sub variant of Omicron. Meanwhile, Agenas data show an increase in hospitalizations in the medical area in 14 Regions. “The pandemic is not over, keep the mask indoors”, the warning from Speranza. Even for Ricciardi the age of masks is not over yet: “Protections indoors at least until June and keep vaccinations mandatory for over 50s”. In China the infections rise to 5,136, in Pakistan no deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive Hillary Clinton in the United States.
Covid Tuscany, today 5,280 infections: rate at 16.18%
The new cases of Covid recorded in the 24 hours in Tuscany there are 5,280 out of 32,625 tests of which 8,441 molecular swabs and 24,184 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 16.18% (61.6% on first diagnoses). This was announced by the president of the Region Eugenio Giani. Compared to yesterday, the number of new positives is lower (they were 6,778) but the number of tests carried out is also lower (they were 42,520) consequently the rate is higher (it was 15.94%).
Hillary Clinton positive for Covid-19
Hillary Clinton announced on Tuesday that she tested positive for Covid-19 and had mild symptoms. “I tested positive for Covid. I have some mild cold symptoms but I feel fine,” the 74-year-old former first lady wrote on Twitter. “I am more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious disease,” she added, urging those who have not yet done so to get immunized. Former US President Bill Clinton tested negative.
Covid, Agenas data: wards occupancy dates back to 14%, intensive care units stopped at 5%
Occupancy of seats in non-critical area hospital wards by Covid patients goes back to 14% in Italy (a year ago it was 42%) and, in 24 hours, it grows in 9 regions, reaching values of over 20% in Calabria (34%), Umbria (29%), Basilicata (27%), Sicily (25%), Puglia, Sardinia and Marche (21%). Intensive care employment is now stable at 5% in Italy compared to 39% reached exactly one year ago, and is under 10% in all regions. Agenas data updated to last night indicate this.
Bassetti: “Omicron cannot be stopped, not even with obligations”
“For some it seems that the only defense against Covid is represented by the use of the mask indoors. Does the minister know that we have reached 200,000 infections a day even with the obligation of the mask? Omicron is irrepressible. Too contagious to stop it with various obligations “. So on Twitter Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa.
The vaccination obligation will be canceled, but not for everyone. What happens after March 31st
The vaccination obligation against Covid for almost all categories will expire on June 15, but the rules on the super green pass and basic green certification will expire sooner. However, the fines remain in force. Let’s see in detail what changes.
Covid Marche, today 2,616 cases: the incidence still rises
Salt still in the Marche the incidence of coronavirus cases per 100 thousand inhabitants: in the last day 2,616 positives were detected and the incidence went from 1,178.82 to 1,191.62. A total of 7,685 swabs were performed, of which 5,907 in the diagnostic path (44.3% positive) and 1,778 in the path cured. 497 people have shown symptoms; the cases include 728 close positive contacts, 711 domestic contacts, 42 in a school / training setting, 8 in a living / social setting, 3 in a work setting, 1 in a healthcare setting and 2 in a care setting. An epidemiological investigation is underway for 615 infections.
Covid cases in prisons in Puglia return to rise, 142 positive
Contagions in Apulian prisons are once again increasing, with a total of 142 cases (65 inmates and 77 policemen) in the nine penitentiary structures in the region (on March 18 there were 123 cases). These are the data reported in the latest report of the Department of the prison administration that monitors the spread of the virus in prisons throughout Italy, updated on 22 March. The prison with the largest outbreak among inmates is that of Brindisi with 17 cases, to which are added 11 infected agents, followed by 15 positive inmates from Taranto to which are added 8 cases among policemen.
Covid China, each province will have 2-3 temporary hospitals
Each Chinese province will have to equip itself with at least two or three temporary hospitals for the treatment of Covid positive patients, according to the new directives provided by the National Health Commission in the midst of the wave of Omicron variant cases that is affecting the country. The move, in anticipation of an expected increase in infections nationwide, was announced by Jiao Yahui, head of the Commission’s Medical Administration Office.
Contagions on the rise, WHO Europe: measures revoked “too brutally”
Anti-Covid measures “too brutally” revoked and an increase in infections in many countries, including ours. Hans Kluge, director of the Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, spoke about it. Several European countries , according to Kluge, they have in fact revoked their measures too “brutally” and are now faced with a sharp increase in cases linked to the Ba2 sub-variant of Omicron.
Covid Japan, 20 thousand new cases and 71 deaths
Japan’s health ministry has confirmed 20,231 new coronavirus cases across the country and 71 deaths from the virus. The number of patients hospitalized in serious condition is
dropped further to 937. In Tokyo, the metropolitan government of the capital reported 3,533 new infections, less than half compared to last week’s average.
Nationally, the prefectures of Kanagawa (2,351 cases), Saitama (1,626), Chiba (1,147), Osaka (998), Aichi (940), Hokkaido (885), Ibaraki (776), Fukuoka follow the number of new infections. (770) and Hyogo (629).
Covid vaccine, 135,552,314 doses administered
There are 135,552,314 doses of the anti Covid 19 vaccine administered in Italy to date, out of 141,929,420 doses received, equal to 95.5%. This is what emerges from the dedicated report of the Ministry of Health updated at 6.18 today. Administered 95,340,391 Pfizer / BioNtech doses, 25,445,667 Moderna, 11,544,822 Vaxzevria, 6,726,089 Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,451 Janssen and 1,023,000 Novavax. In the population over 12, the total of those who received at least one dose is equal to 49,331,466 units, that is 91.34%. The total of those who received the additional / booster dose was 38,540,037, equal to 84% of the population who completed the vaccination cycle for at least 4 months.
Ricciardi: “The era of masks is not over, the fifth wave depends on us”
“The Italian government is moving by following the trend of infections, looks at the evidence and tries to give comfort to citizens where and when it can by essentially applying common sense rules. But, to be clear, if we think that the virus is not there more and we abandon the good hygiene practices followed in recent years, then we run a huge risk. Mine is not a difficult forecast. Look at what is happening in those countries where they thought the age of masks is definitely over “. She tells it to The print Walter Ricciardi, consultant to Minister Roberto Speranza. “The virus is still pandemic. In some parts of the world it is still very dangerous – says Ricciardi – such as Hong Kong, and some Chinese regions. They have also noticed it in some European countries. In Great Britain, Austria, Germany, Holland, countries where all or most of the precautions we had taken during the first terrible waves have been skipped, the situation has become heavy again. And probably in a few weeks France will also be faced with high bills again. We must pay close attention, especially for people not vaccinated “. “It is difficult to say if we are heading towards the fifth wave, a lot will depend on us, on the behavior we will assume in the coming weeks. Of course – continues Ricciardi – we cannot frustrate all the efforts made by thinking it is over. What we are experiencing is certainly an improved situation but not yet resolved. If we start from this sharing, we can avoid worsening that would be unfortunate, above all because it would mean that we have not learned anything “. Would the vaccination obligation for people over 50 keep it even after June 15? “Yes – says Ricciardi – I would keep the vaccination obligation for the whole year”. Will the fourth dose be necessary? And if so, for whom and when? “Certainly the fourth dose is necessary for frail patients. With this trend, I believe it is also necessary for those who are in old age, for residents of facilities for the elderly. now. For the rest we still have to wait “, he concludes.
Covid New Zealand, towards the lifting of restrictions
New Zealand will ease health restrictions for Covid this week after the number of cases peaked. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this after it was estimated that the population is largely immune. The limits on outdoor matches will be lifted on Friday while the pass will no longer be mandatory from April 4th. 95% of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated.
In the latest Covid bulletin 96,365 infections and 197 victims. The cases region by region:
Lombardy: +11378
Veneto: +8355
Emilia Romagna: +2758
Campania: +10788
Lazio: +11172
Piedmont: +3345
Tuscany: +6778
Sicily: +6726
Puglia: +12007
Liguria: +2262
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1433
Brands: +3513
Abruzzo: +2904
Calabria: +3994
PA Bolzano: +1201
Umbria: +2474
Sardinia: +3131
PA Trento: +500
Basilicata: +1269
Molise: +288
Aosta Valley: +89
