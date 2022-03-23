Keep the masks indoors

“The Italian government is moving by following the trend of infections, looks at the evidence and tries to give comfort to citizens where and when it can by essentially applying common sense rules. But, to be clear, if we think that the virus is not there more and we abandon the good hygiene practices followed in recent years, then we run a huge risk. Mine is not a difficult forecast. Look at what is happening in those countries where they thought the age of masks is definitely over “. She tells it to The print Walter Ricciardi, consultant to Minister Roberto Speranza. “The virus is still pandemic. In some parts of the world it is still very dangerous – says Ricciardi – such as Hong Kong, and some Chinese regions. They have also noticed it in some European countries. In Great Britain, Austria, Germany, Holland, countries where all or most of the precautions we had taken during the first terrible waves have been skipped, the situation has become heavy again. And probably in a few weeks France will also be faced with high bills again. We must pay close attention, especially for people not vaccinated “. “It is difficult to say if we are heading towards the fifth wave, a lot will depend on us, on the behavior we will assume in the coming weeks. Of course – continues Ricciardi – we cannot frustrate all the efforts made by thinking it is over. What we are experiencing is certainly an improved situation but not yet resolved. If we start from this sharing, we can avoid worsening that would be unfortunate, above all because it would mean that we have not learned anything “. Would the vaccination obligation for people over 50 keep it even after June 15? “Yes – says Ricciardi – I would keep the vaccination obligation for the whole year”. Will the fourth dose be necessary? And if so, for whom and when? “Certainly the fourth dose is necessary for frail patients. With this trend, I believe it is also necessary for those who are in old age, for residents of facilities for the elderly. now. For the rest we still have to wait “, he concludes.