Belinda, her mother, asks that they shut up Christian Nodal?

Belinda and Nodal have become the target of strong controversies, and now the mother of the “Spanish“, he would come out in defense of his daughter, he would ask “they close Christian Nodal’s mouth”, they suggest on social networks.

It was through her Instagram stories that Belinda Schüll, mother of the singer Belinda, I would send a strong hint for the “her daughter’s ex-boyfriendaccording to new speculation.

With an image in which a gray sky full of clouds can be seen, the progenitor of Belinda dedicated a message which would immediately be interpreted as a hint towards the “Mexican regional”.

Belinda, her mother, asks that they shut Christian Nodal’s mouth? Photo: Capture Instagram



“If people knew that the wrong words destroy dreams, destroy relationships, destroy self-esteem, they would have a filter in their throat. If you are not capable of praising, aggrandizing, admiring, loving… keep your mouth shut!” Schull wrote.

In recent months, Belinda has gone through strong controversies around the break with Christian Nodal, which has led to strong accusations, so now, Mrs. Schüll, could have come out in defense of her daughter.

However, so far, it is not known for sure if the message would have a special dedication or if it is just mere speculation on social networks since all users are more than aware of everything that the “Princess of pop“, like the grouper.

In another of the videos, the “mother and manager” of the remembered actress of “Sidekicks to the rescue“He would also share a message but this time it would be one of strength and support for his daughter.

“If yesterday I was able to do that, today I can do this. And so, one goes through life fighting and being able to do everything.” She is read in the description that accompanies a video in which she is surrounded by paper butterflies.

The now Netflix actress responded with a couple of butterfly emojis, which she has used as a badge before the next premiere of “welcome to eden“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, born in Madrid on August 15, 1989.

For the moment, the interpreter of “Lies… Cabr*n” has returned to her country of origin to fulfill a series of work commitments, she clarified, without this meaning that she plans to stay and live in Spain, she reiterated in recent interviews.

On the other hand, the “Belinda’s ex-fiancé” caused a stir among his followers by announcing that he would “retire from music”.

The “sonorense”, who used Instagram as the means to announce the end of his commitment to the singer, on February 12 gave the news to his followers that he would say “goodbye”.

However, it was all a joke by Nodal, who reacted “overwhelmed” to hear all the work commitments of his staff, hinting that “he would not have vacations.

The ex-boyfriend of the “former judge of The Voice” He mentions at one point, “I’m retiring, I’m retiring now,” he commented in a video that also circulated on the Twitter platform.