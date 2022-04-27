Keep your phone looking like new with these special covers for the Galaxy A family

Share

Discover the complete line of cases for the Galaxy A family that perfectly adapts to each model.

In the mobile world, when it comes to renew our equipment, many of us choose to buy expensive high-end equipment with the idea that it will last much longer, or simply for our own pleasure. However, we can now see an increase in users who choose to buy affordable mobiles and protect them with covers to keep them like new for many years.

This is a mission that Spigen is great at, as it provides any mobile phone with a protective shield with its cases. On this occasion we want you to discover the full line of cases for the Galaxy A family Perfectly suited to each model, this line of cases is specially designed to protect the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A33 and A53. Besides, Spigen is part of the SMAPP (Samsung Mobile Accessories Partnership Program), this becomes a guarantee of quality and functionality.

Spigen covers to keep your Galaxy A mobile like new

simplicity and elegance

Crystal Pack. It is a transparent cover that offers us 360 degree protection , it protects our mobile from any angle: screen, back or sides without altering the style. It’s equiped with Air Cushion technology Like most Spigen holsters, this technology protect the corners from any impact. Available for Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A13.

UltraHybrid. Protection and elegance for your new Galaxy A mobile in the same case, the Ultra Hybrid is one of the favorites of those who think that less is more. It's a cover completely transparent, made of hybrid polycarbonate with a TPU frame, without forgetting the fantastic Air Cushion technology, included in its protective qualities. It is suitable for the Galaxy A53, the Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A13.

maximum protection

Rugged Armor. Yes, for you the most important thing is protection and you experience a fearless and adventurous lifestyle, this is your ideal case. A rough and resistant cover, but with a robust design has a textured surface that provides a firm and secure grip at all times. It is matte black in color and maintains a sober design that protects your Galaxy A53 mobile, or Galaxy A13 from scratches, bumps and falls.

Tough Armor. Ultimate strength in a holster, works like a armor to protect your mobile from any hit. It is one of the brand's best-selling covers, thanks to its unmatched quality and its military grade certification, accompanied by its shock-absorbing foam construction and its Air Cushion technology. Besides, incorporates a kickstand on the back that allows you to enjoy your favorite series, a video call or any audiovisual content hands-free. Available for Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33.

classic and light

LiquidAir. Here we have a cover classic and elegant design in matte black color , with texture on the back that facilitates and secures the grip. It is made of material Durable TPU makes it lightweight , fingerprint-proof and waterproof. It is suitable for the Galaxy A33 and will soon be available in blue and peach.

Thin Fit. Minimalist and modern design, it is a mobile case in matte black and soon available in blue and peach. The best thing about this cover is its lightness and its minimum thickness of 1.7 millimeters, you will not notice that you wear it on your mobile. However, the delicacy of its construction does not compromise the high level of protection against scratches and drops it offers. You can use it to protect the Galaxy A53, the Galaxy A33, or the Galaxy A13.

Discover all the accessories and cases that Spigen has available for all members of the Galaxy A family, and even for other Samsung brand modelsas well as for many of the most relevant brands today.

