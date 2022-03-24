KeePassXC 2.7, new version of the password manager

KeePassXC 2.7 is the new version of one of the best password managers you will find today: open source, cross-platform, compatible with the KeePass standard on which it is based, full of options and very well maintained by its developers… and totally unrelated to the cloud, that is, it is you as a user who is responsible for keeping the database where your passwords are stored in a safe place. Who gives more?

I have to admit that this is the application that I use to manage my passwords and, consequently, I pay much more attention to it than the rest. That is why since it was named the new password totem some time ago, we echo here each new major version that is released… and there are not that many: the last one came out in July 2020, although in between it has received several updates.

KeePassXC 2.7, however, is a major new release and that usually means new features, which are always welcome. In this case, KeePassXC 2.7 comes with numerous corrections and introduces many other new features, making up “one of our largest and most important releases to date,” they indicate in the official announcement, where they collect the highlights of it.

The first novelty that KeePassXC 2.7 brings of special interest to common users are the labels, a way to quickly filter password sets for better organization, but also to take action, for example, regarding weak or expired passwords. The new tag module is located just below the group tree, once the database is unlocked.

Other notable novelties of KeePassXC 2.7 refer to the improved management of multiple databasesfor which a new Auto-Type selection dialog has been added with different options, making it easy to search all open databases using common search syntax, typing TOTP codes, or copying data to the clipboard .

KeePassXC 2.7 also improves historywhich now reflects the latest changes in the list view, as well as the database tableswhich now show more information about the entries added through the web browser extension, allowing you to quickly check the configuration of everything that comes out there.

On the other hand, if you use KeePassXC on macOS or Windows, you might be interested to know that support for unlocking the database using Touch ID or Windows Hello has been added with this version, while integration with Secret Service has been improved on Linux, the Linux desktop secure login system. The migration of the back end cryptographic, from libgcrypt to Botan.

All of the above and many, many more things is what KeePassXC 2.7 brings with it, in the words of its developers, although to dive into the total you have to dive into the release notes, where installers are included for all systems and in all supported formats.

In the download section on the official website you can also find the AppImage, Flatpak and Snap packages (although they are best installed from the app store) and a PPA repository for Ubuntu.