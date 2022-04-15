Keeping the brain young and active may also depend on a factor that not everyone imagines

There are many ways of living and understanding older age. There are those, for example, who consider it a gift, face it serenely and in some cases enjoy the signs of aging. Also because very often experience and lived experience represent prerequisites through which to build a serenity that the exuberance of youth does not favor.

Having the elixir for long mental health or acquiring the ability to keep the brain young for a long time is something of everyone’s goal. And today there are several prerequisites so that we can hope to age well, with a good chance of making it.

Starting from various researches that offer interesting insights on how everyone can interface with everyday life. Thanks to science, in fact, it is possible to have important answers and significant advice on lifestyles to lead and on how to eat. However, psychological aspects related to the way of approaching life could also influence.

Keeping the brain active and the head young could also depend on a factor that not everyone imagines

There is a new study, which appeared in April 2022 in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, which associates the ability to preserve mental health with an individual’s personality and way of being within a social context.

Those who are naturally extroverted, inclined to interact with the world and relate with pleasure with others, are able to curb the decline in cognitive abilities. On the other hand, those who have a more neurotic approach to life would have a greater risk of experiencing a worsening of cognitive faculties in a shorter time.

The study involved around 2,000 people

The study involved a sample of about two thousand people. The monitoring focused on the cognitive evolution of the subjects based on some characteristics of their personality. Experts evaluated three traits: conscientiousness, being outgoing and being neurotic

The results that emerged highlighted how the more conscientious and extroverted individuals, and therefore less neurotic, would have had on average one year more of cognitive health. The figure stands out above all for women.

It is not the first study to support such a thesis. What is certain is that that of positively predisposing oneself to sociability and everyday life remains an attitude that can be cultivated to improve the quality of life. And the fact that it happens not infrequently that scientific studies come out that tell other potential benefits is another reason to work in this direction.

