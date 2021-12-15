Keeping these 2 body organs healthy protects the brain and reduces the risk of dementia

The human body is a real masterpiece. A wonderful machine, potentially perfect and harmoniously complex. Consisting of over 650 muscles and more than 200 bones and as many tendons, the body also has 6 extraordinary main systems.

That is, the circulatory, respiratory, nervous, skeletal, muscular and digestive systems.

The ancient Latin expression “mens sana in corpore sano”, which is also perfectly suited to modern times, reminds us how important health is. A primary good, therefore, is the well-being of the body but also that of the mind.

An indissoluble union between mind and body that must absolutely not be neglected. A healthy lifestyle, a balanced diet and proper physical activity are all good rules to follow to feel good and live healthy.

However, although our body is almost perfect, with the passage of time, it is inevitably destined to age.

Some cells begin to function less well than others, and as a result, some organs begin to fail as well.

And it is precisely when something begins to not work correctly, that the body warns us through signals that we should always learn not to underestimate.

On this occasion we will talk about dementia, a disease that is not part of normal aging but that affects many people.

In particular, we will illustrate some important results of new research conducted in the United States and China. Specifically from the University of Washington School of Medicine and the Guangdong Academy of Medical Sciences in Guangzhou.

The results of the research conducted by Xianwen Shang were published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

Visual deficits

Researchers have shown how keeping these 2 organs in the body healthy protects the brain and reduces the risk of dementia.

The studies involved a large number of people between the ages of 55 and 73, and showed an important link between cognitive impairment and visual impairment.

Over a rather long period of time, between 2006 and 2021, it emerged that among the adults monitored, those affected by some eye diseases, have a greater chance of getting dementia.

According to the researchers, in fact, the risk of getting dementia increases by 11% in people who suffer from cataracts.

61% in people suffering from diabetic retinopathy and 26% in people suffering from macular degeneration.

Therefore, it is important to always keep your vision under control even when there is no suspicion of cognitive impairment.

One of the red flags of dementia could be visual impairment.

Not only a warning of the onset of dementia in its most common form of Alzheimer’s, but even reduced visual sensory stimuli would increase the risk of getting dementia.