Kefir, from Russia the giant cat that everyone mistakes for a dog

“Kefir is often mistaken for a dog,” says Russian Yulia Minina. Kefir lives in Stary Oskol (in eastern Russia), is 22 months old, is a Maine Coon specimen and weighs almost 13 kilos. “It has plenty of time to get even bigger” says its owner “because, from what I am told, this breed – also known as’ Maine raccoon – grows up to 3-4 years of age”.

Pictures of the singular feline are making the rounds of the Web. The story of Yulia and her cat was first picked up by the British The Sun but also the Daily Mail and the New York Post they are dedicating space to the story. "This cat is as big as a dog and sweet as a child" continues the girl. "He is very intelligent and always behaves well. When friends and acquaintances come home, all the attention is for him and he willingly lets himself be caressed ". "He has a specific habit," Yulia comments. "At night he likes to climb up on me and sleep. When he was younger he didn't cause me any problems, but now he's become big and heavy and, of course, it's very difficult for me to sleep like this."









Until the discovery of the Savannah cat breed in the 1980s, the Maine Coon was considered the largest domestic cat breed in the world. Muscular and with long and thick hair, a male specimen has an average weight of 8 kilos while a female specimen can reach 5 and a half kilos, for a length (including the tail) of almost one meter. And it is precisely a specimen of Maine Coon that has held, since 2018, the record for the largest cat in the world: its name is Barivel, it is 120 centimeters long, and it is resident in Vigevano, in the province of Pavia.