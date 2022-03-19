Kegel exercises for men: all its benefits

The kegel exercises They have always been recommended to women to strengthen the pelvic floor, but the truth is that they are also very beneficial for mento strengthen the muscles that support the bladder and intestine.

Next, we explain all the benefits of kegel exercises for men and how you can introduce them into your routine.

What are Kegel exercises

The Dr. Arnold H. Kegel published in 1948 a series of exercises for women who had just given birth to strengthen the pelvic floor. Over time it has been discovered that these exercises they are also very beneficial for mensince they strengthen all the muscles that go from the coccyx to the pubic bone in the front.

These muscles are responsible for hold the bladderso that it only opens when we decide, they support the lower part of the intestine and have a direct impact on the penis erection in sexual intercourse in men.

Benefits of Kegel exercises for men

Like any other muscle, the pelvic floor is strengthened through routine exercises and constants that must be done correctly. Strengthening the genital area through Kegel exercises can bring all these benefits to a man:

control the incontinence urinary or fecal

urinary or fecal Control the last drops that are released after having gone to urinate, making the bladder empties completely

completely better control the gases

The erections they will be stronger and more durable

they will be stronger and more durable They help prevent premature ejaculation

How are Kegel exercises for men

The kegel exercises they are based on exercising the pelvic floor muscles and like any exercise, it can become very tiring at first, but don’t lose hope because over time you will see the results.

Follow these steps to do Kegel exercises routinely. try introduce them into your normal life and exercise the pelvic floor while standing, sitting, lying down, walking, etc.:

Find your pelvic floor muscles . To do this, you must imagine that you are in the middle of urination and that you are trying to stop the urine from coming out. To find the muscles you can do it the first time while you are in the bathroom urinating.

. To do this, you must imagine that you are in the middle of urination and that you are trying to stop the urine from coming out. To find the muscles you can do it the first time while you are in the bathroom urinating. Once you have found them you must contract up the entire pelvic area.

keep the contraction for 3 seconds (increase the time as you get more practice, until you reach 10 seconds).

relax slowly for as long as you have been holding.

Repeat this exercise 10 times. At first your muscles will tire before and you should not force them. Keep practicing to get the full Kegel exercises done.

Now you know all the benefits of Kegel exercises for men and how you can make them part of your routine. Consult your doctor if you feel discomfort in the pelvic floor or the exercises are not giving you the results you would like.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.

