Keiko Fujimori reiterates support for discussing early elections and assures that she would not be a candidate

Keiko Fujimori, leader of Fuerza Popular, shared a video on the social network of TikTok in which he announces his return to said platform.

Also, in the clip, the daughter of Alberto Fujimori assured that “it is time for solutions” to the current political crisis, although he avoided delving into the investigation cases that are being followed by the president peter castle.

“Many ask me, when is this situation going to change? How can we get out of this crisis? We live in constant uncertainty,” he says at the beginning of his message.

Fujimori Higuchi stressed that his bench has voted in favor of the presidential vacancyHowever, he stated that he does not have enough votes and needs support from other political forces.

“In the two orders of vacancy that were presented, I have to emphasize that People’s Force and its 24 congressmen voted in favor. It has been shown that we cannot do it alone. I’ve said it and I’ll say it again,” she said.

WILL NOT BE A CANDIDATE

Along these lines, he pointed out that the solution to the political crisis in the country is to reach a consensus for the vacancy or, otherwise, discuss the advancement of general elections, in which he assured that he will not participate if they are held.

“The solution goes through the vacancy, but it is not the only way out. If there is no such consensus, it is time to discuss the early elections, in which I clearly indicate that I will not participate,” said Keiko Fujimori.

“If the elections are brought forward, I will not be a candidate for the presidency, but I will be an activist in search of consensus to get out of this stalemate,” added the leader of the fujimorism.