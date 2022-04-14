Keira Knightley backed up rumors that the Bend it Like Beckham duo were originally cast as lesbians

ads

Football movies are hit or miss, to say the least, but 20 years after it premiered today, Bend it Like Beckham has stood the test of time.

The film, which took its title from David Beckham’s iconic free kicks, followed Jess, a Sikh teenager who disobeyed her parents and joined a crew. She and her best friend Jules, played by Keira Knightley, get into a fight because they both have a crush on Coach Joe.

Their relationship, which is of course resolved at the end of the movie, was just a friendship. But it was rumored that they were originally cast as a lesbian couple, including a scene where they share a kiss during a celebration.

Rumors suggested that the original script was written as a love story between Jess and Jules. Actress Knightley denied any knowledge of the plan, but she backed the idea and even called for a sequel.

“I never read that version of the script,” he joked to Pride Source. “I mean, not that I know of. But you may have information that I don’t.

“No, the only version of the script I read was the one we shot, so that was how it was.” Although the film was successful, Knightley would also have been willing to take a lesbian turn.

She added, “F*** yeah. That would have been amazing. I think they should have been too. I think it would have been great. We need a sequel.”

Bend It Like Beckham was a critical and commercial success. In 2015 it was made into a West End musical.

And it also boosted Knightley’s career. Her breakout role helped her secure spots in Love Actually and Pirates of the Caribbean and cemented her as a Hollywood star.

