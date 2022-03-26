Keira Knightley: Best Movie Performances

Keira Knightley was born on a day like today, in 1985. She is a model and actress British film and television. His career path began when he was very young. In fact, at the age of six, she already had an agent to represent her, with the intention of following in the footsteps of her parents, who are theater actors. Since then she has not stopped Act and today, at 37 years of age, he has already participated in papers protagonists that make your face one of the most distinctive and unforgettable.

And it is that few people would not be able to immediately recognize the size and beauty of Keira Knightley along with her talent as a multifaceted actress. Her career includes some roles in emblematic films that have turned her into a actress world famous, nominated for the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards.

Taking advantage of the celebration of his birthday, we want to remember some of the papers what Keira Knightley has carried out in films emblematic and that they have consecrated it as the actress what is now.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean catapulted the actress amazon

Of course the list of papers emblematic from Keira Knightley had to start with the Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy, in which the actress represented Elizabeth Swann, daughter of Governor Weatherby Swann of Port Royal who wanted to join pirate adventures since she was little, accompanying Jack Sparrow and falling in love with Will Turner, played by Orlando Bloom, one of the men whose style can help you look sexier .

During the filming of this film, Keira Knightley she was just 17 years old, but her performance catapulted her to fame for her elegance and strength, although curiously she hated play that character Well, the conditions of the filming were very unpleasant, according to what she herself has told. In addition, and as often happens in the film and television industry, she has mentioned that they have constantly wanted to reduce her to a pretty girl role, but she is much smarter than that.

pride and prejudice