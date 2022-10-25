Keira Knightley Has the Most Flattering Black Chanel Dress of the Summer

Keira Knightleyreinvents the classic of the classics with this colored midi dress black of the French company Chanel.

The chanel shows they not only leave us impressive outfits on the catwalk, but also allows us to enjoy the street style more Parisian with the studied outfits of its most outstanding guests.

The British actress attended the last Chanel Autumn 2022 Haute Couture show in the French capital last Tuesday with a look impeccable. For the occasion, and as a good brand ambassador, Keira Knightley selected this black dress with which I enjoyed in the front row the new designs created by Virginie Viard.

How to reinvent the classic dress? Chanel has it clear and Keira Knightley confirm it with this look of the most Parisian: black midi dress that combines fabrics such as velvet or lace and a delicate bow on a stylish neckline halter which gives it that romantic touch that reminds us so much of the French capital.

Keira Knightley has the most flattering black Chanel dressGTres

To complete the look she chose a black handbag also from the French maison and Mary-Jane heels, a hair with soft waves in the wind and large sunglasses.

It may interest you