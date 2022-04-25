Keira Knightley Headlines An Animated Film About Charlotte Salomon, An Artist Murdered In The Holocaust

Just before her murder at Auschwitz in October 1943, artist Charlotte Salomon completed what many consider to be the world’s first graphic novel. She was 26 years old and six months pregnant when she died.

His unique and avant-garde work, entitled “Leben? oder Theatre?: Ein Singspiel” (Life? or Theatre?: An Operetta), seamlessly blends fact and fiction in its 1,325 expressionist-style gouache paintings and superimposed transparencies.

Reduced to more than 800 pages, it is a work full of characters (fictitious versions of people in his life), original text, literary references and musical tracks. It speaks of love, uncertainty, suicide and possibly even a murder committed by the artist.

Entrusted to the care of a non-Jewish family friend prior to his deportation, since his recovery the semi-autobiographical multimedia work has been the subject of censorship, speculation, and scholarly investigation.

Its most recent incarnation is as an animated movie, titled “Charlotte,” with an all-star voice cast. The film opened today in the United States and in Israel it will be on April 28. It’s also available to watch across a variety of streaming platforms.

Although the artist’s life and work have also been documented in books, exhibitions and film, this is the first time that anyone has approached the narrative using a visual style reminiscent of the one used by Salomon herself.

“Charlotte” features the voices of a team from including Keira Knightley (as Charlotte), Brenda Blethyn, Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Eddie Marsan, Sophie Okonedo, Mark Strong and the late Helen McCrory in her last role before her death. death in April 2021.

“We are doing this for Charlotte. She has been overlooked and belittled. This film is meant to draw attention to her,” said Julia Rosenberg, one of the film’s producers.