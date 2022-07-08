Keira Knightley, Marion Cotillard or Sigourney Weaver: This is how the guests looked at Chanel Haute Couture

Every fashion editor is currently immersed in Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. A few days in which any lover of trends would want to emulate the clothing worn both by the models that parade through the impetuous staging of fashion houses and by the guests of honor who wear the best clothing from the firms on the asphalt . Knowing this, we have not hesitated to delve into the recent Chanel collection and show how those attending the presentation of the house French reinterpret the designs of the same being faithful to their own aesthetics.

Floral embroidery, a wedding dress and other details from the Chanel Haute Couture show

Eiza González or how to wear a floral dress with great exquisiteness in Paris

Chanel once again trapped everyone present – ​​both those who were physically there and those who were online. streaming– with a Haute Couture parade that paid tribute to Diamond Jewelry. With a highly exclusive commitment introduced by a second collaboration with the contemporary artist Xavier Veilhan, Virgine Viard decided to present to clients and guests a High Jewelery collection created by Patrice Leguéreau and made up of 71 pieces. Under the name of 1932 High Jewelry Collectionviewers witnessed how the looks defended by the models told a story: that of the mythical collection of diamond jewelry that Coco Chanel devised just 90 years ago, in 1932.

In addition to witnessing truly unique jewelry items that “cover women in constellations”, as Gabrielle said, attendees had the opportunity to browse outfits with no expiration date. The light gauze in transparent dresses, the total looks of tweed and the renewed tailoring were the absolute governors of a memorable presentation. Are you curious to know how the most renowned guest personalities looked for the occasion? Keep reading!

This is how the VIP guests looked at the Chanel Haute Couture parade