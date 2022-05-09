Keira Knightley no longer uses Photoshop: “I think women’s bodies are a battlefield”

Keira Knightley entered the entertainment industry as a child and became a young star in a relatively short time. Knightley rose to worldwide fame after she was cast in a lead role in the Disney blockbuster. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

In the years since then, Knightley has made a name for herself as an adept actress in period dramas, though she’s not shying away from a tough action role either. Knightley is an outspoken advocate for women’s rights and in 2014, at the height of her fame, she spoke out against the use of Photoshop to alter the appearance of women’s bodies.

Keira Knightly | Kristy Sparrow/Getty Images

What did Keira Knightley say about Photoshop?

In 2014, Knightley appeared in an unedited topless photo shoot for Interview magazine. The shoot began Knightley’s interest in how the film industry uses Photoshop to distort the appearance of women’s bodies.

According to a 2014 interview with The Times, Knightley opened up about the photo shoot and revealed why it influenced her to finally take a strong stand against Photoshop. “My body has been manipulated so many different times for so many different reasons, whether it’s by paparazzi photographers or for movie posters,” Knightley said.

“That (shoot) was one where I was like, ‘Okay, I’m fine doing the topless shot as long as you don’t make them bigger or retouch them.’ Because it feels important to say that it doesn’t really matter what shape you are in.”

She went on to note, “I think women’s bodies are a battlefield and photography is partly to blame. Our society is so photographic now that it becomes more difficult to see all those different varieties of shapes.”

What is Keira Knightley doing these days?

In recent years, Knightley has continued to work in period dramas, while also casting roles in biographical and independent films. Since 2013, Knightley has been married to musician James Righton. The two share two young daughters, born in 2015 and 2019. Knightley tends to live a low-key life when she’s not working on a film project and not active on social media.

She has also been an outspoken advocate for motherhood. Knightley has openly discussed the importance of prioritizing affordable child care and has emphasized the importance of paid family leave, paternity leave, and adequate maternal health care. While Knightley might have stepped into the spotlight as a beautiful teen star, over the years she has shown her maturity and dedication to always doing the right thing.

What is Keira Knightley best known for?

Keira Knightley was born in England in 1985. Knightley had a passion for acting from an early age, and by the time she was 10, she had started working with a talent agent to land roles in film projects, according to IMDb. . When Knightley was a teenager, she participated in the science fiction epic Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Although his role was small, it opened the door for more work in Hollywood, including roles in movies like I want to be like Beckham in 2002.

2003 was a big year for Knightley as he appeared in pirates of the Caribbean as well as romantic comedy love actually. While still a teenager, Knightley was dubbed one of the most promising young stars in the entertainment industry. She then she appeared in movies like Pride and Prejudice, The DuchessY the imitation gamereceiving critical acclaim for its ability to effortlessly inhabit characters from different centuries.

