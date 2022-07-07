Keira Knightley once called working with Kenneth Branagh ‘psychopath’

ads

Actress Keira Knightley once had the opportunity to work with the prolific filmmaker and actor Kenneth Branagh, whom she had admired since childhood. But the experience left a deep impression on Knightley, as she felt Branagh’s approach to her work was psychotic.

Keira Knightley and Kenneth Branagh co-starred in ‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit’

Knightley and Branagh both worked on the 2014 spy thriller. Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit starring Chris Prine. Branagh directed and starred in the film, which was adapted from Tom Clancy’s best-selling book series.. For Knightley, part of the appeal of making Jack Ryan he was going to work alongside Branagh.

“It’s something I haven’t done in a long time,” Knightley once said according to The Playlist. “This is going around a lot, but it’s Ken Branagh who directs it and plays the bad guy. It’s one of the main reasons why she wanted to be an actress, she was so obsessed with her Henry V, Much ado About NothingY Villageso the possibility of working with him [was what drew me to the project], even though it is something that is none of that. He’s also one of the most phenomenal stage actors I’ve ever seen, so I just want to check him out.”

Keira Knightley called to work with psychotic Kenneth Branagh

Although Knightley was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of working alongside Branagh, the process had a bit of a learning curve. the pirates of the Caribbean alum once shared the amazing thing about teaming up with one of his idols.

“It was completely psychotic! I just wanted to see how it’s done, because I’ve never worked with an actor/director before, and it’s crazy,” she once said. Showbiz Explosion (via Contact Music). “There’s another scene where he kidnapped me and he’s being pretty horrible. He yells in my ear and threatens to kill me and all of a sudden he’s like, ‘Okay, cut it out! And thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. Suddenly, he was this lovely Ken again. That’s crazy!

Keira Knightley Made ‘Jack Ryan’ Because She Was Tired Of Making Darker Movies

Knightley is no stranger to starring in action-packed blockbuster movies. He had a major role in the Johnny Depp movie. pirates of the Caribbean films. She also had a very brief role in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. But eventually, Knightley dedicated her talents to darker independent films. She saw Branagh Jack Ryan: Shadowhunter as an opportunity for her to return to her blockbuster roots.

“I’ve been doing a lot of very dark work for the last five years. [I wanted to] to get to do something that was lighter,” Knightley once told the Independent.

Knightley claimed that Jack Ryan it was “a piece of pure entertainment… I thought, ‘I haven’t done a piece of pure entertainment for at least six, seven years.'”

Meanwhile, Branagh was more than happy to work alongside Knightley. the Thor The director believed that Knightley’s acting abilities were underestimated by some due to his appearance.

“I’ve always thought that Keira is an excellent actress,” said Branagh. “Most people wouldn’t see it as a problem, but the challenge for her is that she is extremely beautiful. I think some people can’t see past that, but I’ve always felt that she has a very smart and witty quality to her work.”

