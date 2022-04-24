Keira Knightley Says Bend It Like Beckham Characters Should Have Been Lesbians

ads

Bend It Like Beckham star Keira Knightley has shown her support for a lesbian sequel to the football flick.

The 2002 film follows two teenagers, his character Jules Paxton and Jess Bhamra, played by Parminder Nagra.

In the film, Parminder’s character Jess goes against the wishes of her Sikh family when she joins a soccer team.

The story follows the two girls who fall out after they both develop feelings for football coach Joe, played by Jonathan Rhys Myers.

Despite the romance involving a love triangle between Jules, Jess, and Joe, many fans of the film think that the two girls should have been secretly interested.

When speaking with PrideSource about rumors that the original plot of the film was centered around a lesbian love story, Keira said that she only saw a script that was the final version of the film.

She said: “I never read that version of the script! I mean, not that I know of. But it is possible that he has information that I do not have. No, the only version of the script I read was the one we shot, so that’s how it was.”

Pride Source informed the actress that many people wanted Jess and Jules to end up together and the 37-year-old seemed interested in the idea as well.

She replied, “Fuck yeah! That would have been amazing. I think they should have been too. I think it would have been great. We need a sequel.”

In the same interview, she mentioned that she’s a fan of the hit TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race and wants her Sugarplum Fairy costume from The Nutcracker and the Four Realms to inspire drag queens.

Keira said: “Everyone is a fan! Yeah, there’s a little bit of Drag Race watching,” she said.

“And then there’s a big shemale night in East London, which I used to go to when I could get out before I had a kid, which was always fun.

“So can I just say that: please let there be a drag queen somewhere who’s dressed as a Sugar Plum Fairy.”

