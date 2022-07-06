Keira Knightley shows how to wear the classic black dress

Chanel’s ambassador Keira Knightley, She is very selective in her public appearances. However, it’s hard to resist the looming attraction of Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, and when the French fashion house invited her to be front row this season, she couldn’t refuse.

The British actress and her husband, musician James Righton, joined the show’s fabulous guest list including actress/director Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lucy Boynton and Sigourney Weaver in the season’s spectacular show that showcased the painstakingly detailed work of the Petites-Mains of the house.

James Righton and Keira Knightley at the Chanel Haute Couture 2022 Fashion Show. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Knightley, who has a penchant for ethereal Chanel gowns, swapped her usual luscious nude embroidery for a take on Chanel creative director Virginie Viard’s classic little black dress. The black velvet and lace dress, with a romantic bow at the front of the halter neckline, was the version of Keira Knightley of the french girl dress. In Mary-Jane heels, a tousled hairdo and sunglasses, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean she looked elegant and understated in a sea of ​​Haute Couture clients.