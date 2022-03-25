Keira Knightley’s ‘Anna Karenina’ Inspired Stevie Nicks to Write a Song: ‘I’ve Been There’

Many things inspire Stevie Nicks, including a 147-year-old Russian love story. Nicks loves romantic stories, some more tragic than others, and that of Leo Tolstoy anna karenina tick all the boxes.

Although, the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman’s introduction to the story doesn’t come from its 800+ pages. Nicks didn’t read anna karenina by candlelight in her most gothic black dress. She saw the film adaptation, specifically Keira Knightley’s 2012 version.

‘Anna Karenina’ follows the adventure of the main character and Count Vronsky

Tolstoy’s story follows the adulterous relationship between Anna, the wife of Aleksey Karenin, and the handsome young Count Vronsky.

At the beginning of the story, Anna lives happily with her husband and son. However, after meeting Vronsky, her life is turned upside down. She wonders if she is really happy in her marriage and begins an affair with the Count.

Karenin only cares about his public image. Anna tries to keep her affair a secret until she becomes pregnant with Vronsky’s child. When Anna’s network is disrupted, her impulses get the better of her. In the end, she jumps in front of a train.

anna karenina It has been adapted to film many times. Joe Wright’s 2012 adaptation is by far the most theatrical. Everything happens on the stage of an old Russian theater.

Keira Knightley, known for her performances at Wright’s Atonement and pride and prejudice, shines in the title role. No wonder it caught the attention of Nicks.

‘Anna Karenina’ made Stevie Nicks want to write a song

In a 2013 interview, NPR asked Nicks if she ever felt intimidated “for borrowing from a great writer like Edgar Allan Poe, for example. Can I live up to this fountain?” Nicks said that she had recently watched 2012’s Anna Karenina. It inspired her to write a song.

“The Edgar Allan Poe thing came about when I was 17 years old,” Nicks said. “I really [was] a boy, you know. And I had just learned to play. And I wrote it down, and I kept it in my head. I didn’t even record it. I didn’t even demo that.

“But I will tell you that I just saw a movie that I am going to write a song about. I was inspired in a very strange way. Called Anna Karenina. It was with Keira Knightley. And I’m watching this movie and I’m really fascinated by the fact that she was happy in her marriage. And it was fun, it was a good marriage.

“She had a little boy, everything was going well. They had a beautiful house. He is a great politician, everything is fine. And then he meets this mother who says, ‘Well, have you ever really been in love with her?’ She says: ‘What a question’. And then she says, ‘What love really is, you know?’

“And then she goes away and thinks about it. then she finds [this woman’s] son and it happens. And the killer part for me is when [Anna is] with her husband and they’re lying on their bed and he’s getting ready to turn off the light and he’s like, you know, you’ll never get to see him again.

“And the camera zooms in on her. She says: ‘Too late’. And I’m thinking, well, this has happened to me before. And I’m like, it’s too late.”

Nicks connected to the movie ‘love obsessvive’

The phrase “It’s too late” and the film’s “obsessive love” resonated with the “Edge of Seventeen” singer. Though, NPR said, “Hopefully that’s not what happens to him in the end.”

Nicks replied: “No. I never jumped in front of the train. But it’s too late. And what obsessive love can do to people. And I’ve seen it in my own life. I saw it in that movie. And it really affected me. I keep thinking about what she was willing to give up to be with Alexei.”

Nicks continued: “She was willing to give up her young son. She was willing to live a life of complete shame… willing to give up all her friends… willing to never be accepted into society again… willing to have to go out and live in the country and never see anyone or have any friends.

“Also, ruin Alexei’s life. For that moment of love that was so intense and beautiful. She says: ‘You are my happiness, my joy.’ And now I’m walking around with this on my mind. I’m so ready to go to the grand piano with white candles.”

Nicks spoke to Billboard about her planned song, though she didn’t reveal its title. “I’ve been there and I don’t want to be there again,” he said of anna kareninathe message of

Most likely, the tune ended up in Nicks’s big trunk of lyrics and poems. Hopefully fans will get to hear it one day.

