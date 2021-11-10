Keishia and Jeremiah, the best teacher and student in the world – Corriere.it

Double prize of the Global Teacher Prize: one million dollars for the Jamaican teacher who looks after immigrant students in the US and one hundred thousand for the Sierra Leone student who produces clean energy. An Italian in the top ten

“I never imagined it could happen to me, I’m just speechless.” So Keishia Thorpe, a teacher at Langley Park International High school in Bladensburg, Maryland, commented with emotion on the award. She is up to the million dollars up for grabs for the Global Teacher Prize, the Nobel Prize for teachers, 2021 edition. Jamaican, immigrant to the United States, Thorpe has been teaching English for sixteen years: in her school over 4 out of 5 students are of native origin Hispanic, and 95 percent come from these disadvantaged and poverty-stricken situations. It is not the first time that Thorpe has been awarded: she was named “Lifechanger of the Year” Grand Prize Winner in 2018. Among her various activities she has founded a non-profit organization to help students at risk of dropping out who have sports talent to find opportunities to continue their studies, through scholarships and aid that allow them to pay the costs of the university without getting into debt. He also founded the Hope Beyond Distance Foundation and Food4Change to help immigrant students and their families.

The Hundred Thousand Dollar Student

«He is the best student in the world: not the most nerd, but the one who spent the most for his classmates, for his school and for his community. His name is Jeremiah Thoronka and he was born and raised in a refugee camp in Sierra Leone,

where the only sources of energy to light the tents and cook food were firewood and coal, the fumes of which caused severe respiratory problems for all who lived there, starting with children. For this Jeremiah began to study everything he could learn about renewable energy and strengthened by his studies invented

Optim Energy, a piezoelectric system that produces clean energy using natural ingredients such as heat, vibrations and climate. So far with his invention Jeremiah has managed to supply electricity and electricity at no cost to 150 families and 15 schools. In 2020 Optim Energy was selected among the top hundred energy start-ups by the United Nations Major Group for Children and Youth. When Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine of Hollywood, announced his name as the winner of the first edition of the Chegg.Org Global Student Prize, he was simply blown away. “It’s beautiful, I don’t know what to say,” he said, barely holding back his emotion. But he had already made it known that the 100,000 dollars at stake he would use them all to be able to arrive with Optim Energy in the countryside where the farmers still live in the dark: in the Sierra 89 per cent of the population is without electricity. Among the ten finalists of this first edition of the award there was also an Italian: Mirko Cazzato, the student from Lecce who with his classmates invented MaBasta, an anti-bullying association.