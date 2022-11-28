Keith Grossman, Time Chairman, To Lead Crypto Payment Company MoonPay – Crypto Trends

TIME magazine president Keith Grossman has made the decision to leave the media company to take the reins of crypto payment company MoonPay. In a tweet he made the announcement that he will become MoonPay’s president after a three-year tenure at TIME, according to sources.

After 3.5+ yrs at @TIMEI wanted to inform you that I have accepted the role of President, Enterprise at @MoonPay. I would like to thank @benioffLynne Benioff & the great team @TIME for the opportunity to be a steward of this phenomenal brand’s storied evolution.🙏❤️ (1/17) — Keith A. Grossman ⏰ (@KeithGrossman) November 28, 2022 After more than 3.5 years at @TIME, I wanted to let you know that I have accepted the role of President of Enterprise at @MoonPay. I would like to thank @benioff, Lynne Benioff, and the great @TIME team for the opportunity to be an administrator of the historical evolution of this phenomenal brand.

During his tenure at TIME, he implemented digital asset adoption, accepting cryptocurrencies as payment methods for subscriptions. The company launched the TIMEPieces initiative, a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) showcasing original artwork, generating more than $10 million in revenue.

Grossman referred to TIMEPieces this way:

I spent the last year getting it up and running. I think the transition will be scary in one sense, because it’s something new and different, but at the same time stable in another sense because we’ve always said that TIMEPieces was a community run by admins, not founders.

Grossman has also served as a distributor for purchases of NFTs by luminaries such as Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton. These celebrities, along with Justin Bieber, The Weknd, Drake, Ashton Kutcher and Gal Gadot, teamed up for MoonPay’s $555 million Series A funding round in 2021.

MoonPay is a crypto payments infrastructure company that allows its users to exchange fiat money for crypto using traditional payment methods like debit, credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

MoonPay’s slogan is to offer a front door to digital assets. That includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs. However, the FTX crash and its effects have continued across the industry, coupled with market volatility, creating risk aversion among investors, which is not kind to cryptocurrency exchanges today.

This is what Grossman had to say about FTX:

I think it’s important to separate a bad actor from an industry. If you look at the energy industry, you had Enron; if you look at the healthcare industry, you had Theranos; if you look at the financial industry, you had Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers, so it’s not surprising that the cryptocurrency industry has its bad actors, too. But some of the positives that emerge will likely be responsible regulation that brings clarity to big companies. companies that want to enter the space

Those who stay with faith and invest in NFTs do so because they believe in their value proposition, which is to demonstrate digital ownership of something. Based on the digital ledger that blockchain assumes to be, it can appreciate in value as adoption of this technology grows.

This belief has been fueled by the investments that this field has made, and continues to be made, for example, by Nike, Adidas or Starbucks, launching their own collections of NFT’s. These initiatives have been proposed through loyalty programs that struggle to offset the costs of acquiring new customers and maintaining existing ones in a global context of record inflation.

Grossman’s decision may mean that despite the current circumstances surrounding the digital asset industry today, the blockchain and cryptocurrency value proposition remains current among many major industries.

