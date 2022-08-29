Keith Urban shares a rare glimpse into family life with Nicole Kidman

ads

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman boast an impressive $50 million property portfolio, which includes several homes in the US and Australia.

While the couple rarely spills the beans about their family life, in December 2021, the singer shared a snapshot of one of their sprawling gardens on Instagram, and it’s pretty impressive.

Filming a promotional video for his tour, Speed ​​of Now, Keith told fans:

“We have been preparing for the Speed ​​of Now world tour to hit the road. We don’t have a stage to set up, but we do have the backyard.”

The singer filmed a promotional movie in his backyard.

Fans no doubt saw the funny side of Keith’s post, as one said, “This promo is the best,” and another joked, “Whohoo…tourrrr! Lol…I love backyard rehearsal…lucky neighbors.”

As he revealed more details, fans were no doubt wowed by the surrounding gardens in the background, which were being tended to by a handyman equipped with a leaf blower.

The 54-year-old may not have mentioned which house he was staying in at the time, but we believe it was the family’s main home in Nashville.

The couple has an impressive $50 million property portfolio.

Just two years after their wedding, Nicole and Keith bought the 20-bedroom Nashville mansion, which they still share with their daughters Sunday and Faith.

Valued at $3.4 million, the beautiful property has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court and a pool, and is ideally located in Nashville for Keith’s music career.

Nicole and Keith’s family’s main home is ideally located in Nashville for Keith’s music career.

Among their property portfolio, Keith and Nicole also own a $6.77 million Beverly Hills home, a $13.5 million New York duplex overlooking the Hudson River, and a $3.5 million Manhattan apartment. in a private building.

As for their homes in Australia, the A-listers have a historic $6.5 million retreat in New South Wales, located in Bunya Hill, which has six bedrooms and an incredible 45 hectares of land filled with alpacas and cattle.

They also own three luxury apartments in the same building in Sydney, with views of Sydney Harbour. First, they bought a $6 million penthouse located on the 21st floor of the Latitude Building in Milsons Point, before buying the penthouse next door for $7 million in 2012, so they could combine the two into one huge apartment.

Meanwhile, Nicole bought a $2.68 million apartment on the building’s 19th floor in 2011, which she now reportedly uses as a home office.

