Keith Urban, showing Nicole Kidman’s husband’s 1969 Ford Mustang

To the SEMA Show in Las Vegas there are not only modern car tuning or imaginative elaborations: at the American event there is also room for the restoration of iconic models of the past, such as the Ford Mustang dated 1969 owned by Keith Urban , country music star and husband of Nicole Kidman .

An anniversary gift

In 2008 Nicole Kidman gave the muscle car to her husband on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary. The Mustang, already restored previously, did not satisfy Urban, who thus updated it a second time after meeting Jay Leno, the famous American showman, also a great fan of cars and supercars. The result is exceptional.

Paint color … Mariana Trench

The car was originally painted black, but Urban wanted something unique. He thus found the darkest shade of blue in the world, through a simple search on the internet. And so, the Mustang was colored by the blue mixed purple of the Mariana Trench, the deepest point in the ocean on the planet. A “gem” for true artists.

Various other changes were made to the car. Starting from Forgeline wheels inspired by those of the recent Mustang Mach 1 and wrapped by Michelin tires, with Bilstein shock absorbers, Wilwood six-piston brake calipers at the front, four-piston calipers at the rear and new front and rear subframes. Ford has also updated the interior, equipping them with leather seats, air conditioning, heating and an unprecedented soundproofing system.

700 hp to go crazy

Keith Urban’s Mustang, in addition to being beautiful on the outside, is above all very powerful. In fact, under the hood roars a V8 5 liters with Roush compressor from 700 horses, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive. Who knows if Nicole Kidman, in her spare time, will have taken a tour and enjoyed her performances.

