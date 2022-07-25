Keke Palmer doesn’t want to be compared to Zendaya

Keke Palmer on the left and Zendaya on the right.

(CNN) — Keke Palmer refuses to give rise to any conversation that compares her with fellow actress Zendaya.



Over the weekend it went viral. Tweet in which a Twitter user wrote: “I wish someone would do an in-depth look at the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers.”

“This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism works in Hollywood,” the tweet continued.

“They were both child stars, but their popularity in popular culture is very different.”

Palmer, who is one of the leads in Jordan Peele’s new movie “Nope,” chimed in with her own tweet on Sunday.

“A great example of colorism is believing that I can be compared to anyone. I am the youngest presenter in history,” she tweeted. “The first black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, and the youngest and first black Cinderella on Broadway. I’m a talent beyond compare. Baby, THIS is Keke Palmer.”

She went on to tweet, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old.”

“I have over 100 credits to my name, and am currently starring in an original screenplay that is the number one #NOPE box office movie,” he wrote. “I’ve had a blessed career so far, I couldn’t ask for more but God keeps surprising me.”

Zendaya, who starred in last year’s movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” became the youngest actress to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020 for her role in the television series “Euphoria”.

CNN has contacted Zendaya’s representatives for comment.