Keke Palmer responded to those who compared her to Zendaya: she ended the conversation | entertainment pop culture

Today, at 28 years old, she has a great career behind her and that gave her the opportunity to participate in important projects such as the films ‘Lightyear’, ‘Alice’ and more recently ‘Nope’.

Why were Keke Palmer and Zendaya compared on Twitter?

The famous African American was a trend on July 24 after she was compared to Zendaya on Twitter, where it was noted that the “Euphoria” actress had superior popularity due to her skin tone.

A tweet became a trend on the platform between the 23rd and 24th, collecting 10,000 retweets and 87,000 likes. He assured that the famous are a clear example of colorism in Hollywood, since the person with lighter skin (Zendaya) had more privileges within the same racial group.

The tweet made reference to Zendaya being more popular in Hollywood, while Palmer’s name is not due to having a darker skin color.

Twitter users weighed in on the purchase between Zendaya and Keke Palmer

The opinions of netizens were quickly noted, especially those who agreed with the previous approach.

“I do not disagree that there may be elements of colorism, but personally I think that Zendaya is a better actress”, “You are right, Keke has done more things than Zendaya and does not have the same fame”, “The topic is still being discussed for bring it to light, colorism is real and exists”, or “They are different careers, but skin color does have something to do with it”, are some of the positions of the users of the social network.

Others simply asked to avoid comparing their careers as there was no need to as they are both very successful.

Keke Palmer responded to comparing her career to Zendaya’s on Twitter

A day after the tweet about colorism was posted, Keke Palmer broke into the conversation and mentioned that her success as an actress should not be up for debate.

His post generated more than 700 thousand likes and 94 thousand retweets in less than 48 hours.

“A great example of colorism is believing that I can be compared to anyone. I am the youngest talk show host in history. The first black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, and the youngest and first black Cinderella on Broadway. I’m a talent like no other. Baby, THIS is Keke Palmer.”

He also made it clear that he has been a star since his childhood and has accumulated a lot of credits so far, but now he is enjoying the good reception of his latest leading man.

“I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100 credits and am currently starring in an original screenplay that is the number one box office movie #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career so far, I couldn’t ask for more but God keeps surprising me.” “.

Of course, her statement caused her to be congratulated with various messages from her fans, who support her position, which avoids unnecessary conflict.