Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande present their Christmas song “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”

Kelly Clarkson released her ninth studio album, When Christmas Comes Around … The 15-track Christmas record includes a collaboration with Ariana Grande entitled: “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me“.

Click below to discover Kelly’s album:

On the track that captures the holiday spirit with its cheerful production, the couple tells Santa to wait and take sleigh rides, send gifts, and more. “I do not need anything. I sent you a letter on how to make my dreams come true ”, sing the two artists. “What I want for Christmas hasn’t arrived and I feel so sad. Tell me what can I do? Hold the mistletoe and…. Santa Claus, can’t you hear me? “

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson on The Voice
Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson on The Voice in the company of John Legend and Blake Shelton.

“When Christmas Comes Around… captures the diversity of the holidays and I hope everyone can find something on the record that they can link to,” Clarkson said in a statement. “Let’s hope the songs are very happy, but if not, hey … you’re not alone!”

The LP is the singer’s first from Meaning of Life from 2017 and her second Christmas album from Wrapped in Red from 2013. Includes Christmas classics and original songs.

If you’ve already heard it, have your say through the comments.

