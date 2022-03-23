Kelly Clarkson collapses under the weight of her shame while competing with Anne Hathaway





Thanks to you, Anne Hathaway, Kelly Clarkson may never be able to play “Sing That Name That Tune” again.

The daytime talk show host and singer had a hilarious but deeply relatable moment of embarrassment on her show Tuesday during a match with the Academy Award-winning actress.

As part of the game, Hathaway and Clarkson were charged with being the first to sing the correct song after listening to some music tapes. Clarkson begged the band to play something she knew and forced the band, except Hathaway, to beat Clarkson with the correct answer and put the chorus on “Since Gone” before the singer.

Realizing that he had mastered his own song, Clarkson fell to his knees before planting his face on his small stage.

We’ve all been there, Kelly.

“How did you know him from this exactly?!” Clarkson yelled at Hathaway.

Still, the actress was generous with her win, telling Clarkson that “we all love that song.”

Watch Anne Hathaway beat Kelly Clarkson in the ‘Since Gone’ mic drop moment

“Everybody here knows it,” he said.

But Clarkson had it. “This is embarrassing.”

You had your chance, you blew it, Kelly. But do not worry. We are sure that everyone is “moving on”.