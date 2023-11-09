Kelly Clarkson looked stunning in a red jumpsuit for SiriusXM’s Next Generation event in NYC, while Maren Morris stunned in a striking crimson cut-out dress.





Kelly Clarkson and Maren Morris both stunned in red dresses for the SiriuxXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed in New York City on Wednesday afternoon.

Kelly, 41, wore a belted red jumpsuit, which featured a V-neck neckline and a fitted waist.

Maran, 33, chose a fitted cut-out red dress that featured knotted detailing and interest.

Marin showed off her curvy figure in the various cut-out details of the frock, statement earrings and pulled back hair.

Her appearance comes just a day after she denied reports that she was leaving country music.

Kelly Clarkson

maren morris

Maren appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where she was asked if she was really leaving country music — amid such reports.

‘Well, I don’t think it’s something you can really give up, because this is the music that’s inside of me and this is what I grew up doing, this is the music that I write, Even though I’ve been fluid in one style or another throughout my career. “You can’t kill country music,” he said.

Maren said, ‘So it was very exaggerated, but you know the headlines are different from the things you actually say.’

‘So you’re not quitting country music?,’ Jimmy asked.

‘No. No. I’m taking the good parts with me. And everyone is welcome. But yeah, you know, there were aspects of it that I really didn’t like anymore,’ Maren said.

Maren is also in the process of divorcing her husband Ryan Hurd, 37; She filed for divorce in October after five years of marriage.

They share three-year-old Hayes, Show, born in March 2020.

Wonder Women: Maren, 33, chose a fitted cut-out red dress that featured kinky details and ruched

Eye-catching look: Maren appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where she was asked if she was really quitting country music

Strike a Pose: L-R) Maren Morris, Ashley Flowers, Davis Burleson, Kevin Hart, Conan O’Brien and Kelly Clarkson attend the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry and Press Preview

According to DailyMail.com’s sources, Kelly unveiled her slimmer frame in October 2023 after making ‘better life choices’.

She lost weight after a nasty custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

They were married for seven years before separating in 2020; They have two children: River Rose, nine, and Remington-Alexander, seven.

Their divorce is settled in March 2022, with Kelly paying him $1,326,161 in a lump sum non-taxable payment, per E! news.

She will pay him $115,000 per month in spousal support through January 31, 2024, as well as $45,601 per month in child support.

Kelly also paid them a lump sum of $50K to reimburse the cost of their children’s private air travel.

Kelly has primary physical custody of her children, but they share joint legal custody of them.

Beautiful! Kelly poses with Andy Cohen at the event

Sharp: Conan O’Brien also attended the event; The late night show host looked handsome in a navy blue suit, black shirt and brown shoes

Sharp: Andy Cohen chose a dark gray suit, which included a blue button-up and a striped tie to complete the look; featured with conan

Dapper: Singer Shaggy also attended, opting for an all-black ensemble with a silver Dolce & Gabbana belt.

Looking good: Kevin Hart wore gray and black trousers with a black sweater featuring studded embellishments

On stage: Kelly was seen handling the mic during the program

Conan O’Brien also attended the event; The late night show host looked very handsome wearing a navy blue suit, black shirt and brown shoes.

Andy Cohen chose a dark gray suit, adding a blue button-up and a striped tie to complete the look.

Singer Shaggy also attended, wearing a black ensemble with a silver Dolce & Gabbana belt.

Kevin Hart wore gray and black trousers, paired with a black sweater featuring studded embellishments.