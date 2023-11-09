Kelly Clarkson Reveals How She’s Changed Since Moving to NYC, Responds to Kellyoke’s Praise (Exclusive)

Life is good for Kelly Clarkson. Her family’s move from Los Angeles to New York City earlier this year has opened up a whole new world for her — whether it’s a brisk walk in the park in the fall or a whole new look to match the energy of the city. Want to enjoy the wardrobe? Life is, indeed, wonderful. And things got a little better.

ET spoke to the 41-year-old TV personality in The City That Never Sleeps on the day he launched his special SiriusXM channel. kelly clarkson connectionAnd chatted with her about the move to the Big Apple, which she definitely agrees with because she’s glowing.

Clarkson and her children — River Rose, 9, and Remington, 7 — moved to New York City earlier this year when the daytime host of her eponymous talk show relocated from Los Angeles. Gone are the days of sitting in traffic. She and the kids now hit the ground running like every true New Yorker.

Clarkson tells ET that she and her kids travel a lot, and they’re also “very excited” about the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting at the end of the month.

“It’s possible to just be there for it,” she says. “We’ve done all this stuff like that. We hang out in the park. Like, we have more of a life. That was my goal, to really be in our Engage outside the home. And you have to do that in New York.”

Ahead of the season 5 premiere of her show last month, Clarkson revamped her wardrobe to stay on theme.

“We were really like, we’re growing the show and it’s an amazing thing to have the opportunity to start again in Season 5,” she says. “So, no one really gets that, like another kind of improv. And so I literally — even with the wardrobe — I thought, let’s improvise, let’s elevate New York a little bit. And honesty. “So, I think people’s energy…we’re finishing the show 30 minutes early every day. We’re very into it and life is good.”

Meanwhile, Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” segment has become very popular since she introduced it. And fans can’t get enough. She has showcased her versatile and powerful voice, singing tracks by everyone from Sheryl Crow to Shawn Mendes to Lizzo.

“I came into the industry covering songs and that’s what I did when I was a kid,” says Clarkson. “I’ve always done it and I’ve always loved it, and a lot of my favorite artists like Frank Sinatra or Ella (Fitzgerald) or Aretha Franklin, all those artists will cover songs that everyone else will also cover and I think It’s great to have an opinion on this.”

She added, “I’ve already had people say, ‘You better play your own music’ because they know me. I like my music, I just don’t want to feel like an instrument.”

fans can now find kelly clarkson connection on SiriusXM’s Channel 12, which will “feature the music she loves, the music she’s inspired by, and the stories behind the music from Kelly’s two-decade-long catalog of award-winning hits.”

“I’m a person who loves everything from big band to rap to pop to rock to country,” she says. “I like everything. So, why can’t we all listen to the same station? I remember when I was younger, listening to older people talk about stations that played everything from Frank Sinatra to Jimi Hendrix. Something was being played. I think that’s cool, and I don’t think there’s a channel that’s playing everything, so that’s what I really want. That was my big goal.”

