Kelly Clarkson showed off her slimmer body than ever in a skintight red dress on the show, after admitting she would ‘love to lose weight’.

Kelly Clarkson has shown off her slimmest figure ever in a skintight red maxi dress on the set of her talk show.

The American Idol alum recently confessed that she loves losing weight as she continues to lose weight.

Kelly Clarkson sang a cover of Natasha Bedingfield’s hit song Unwritten on Wednesday Credit: NBC

She showed off her weight loss in a skintight red gown Credit: NBC

Kelly looked almost unrecognizable after massive weight loss Credit: NBC

Now Kelly, 41, has shown off her major results by appearing on her morning talk show on Wednesday.

During the episode the singer took to the stage to perform a cover of Natasha Bedingfield’s song Unwritten.

The mother of two stood in the middle with a microphone where she showed off her slim figure in a long red dress.

The long-sleeved gown was tight at the waist and extended to the ground at the top and bottom of her legs.

Kelly looked more glamorous and slimmer than ever as she sang the lyrics to the hit song.

The TV personality had her caramel colored hair styled in light waves and wore full glamorous makeup for the occasion.

to be thin

The songstress’ transformation comes just days after she admitted she would “love to lose weight.”

The host recently spoke to sisters Barbara, 41, and Jenna Bush Hager, 41, on Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Midway through her interview, Kelly showed a photo of Barbara and Jenna in matching dresses when they were younger.

“We were fat,” Jenna admitted.

Kelly disagreed: “You weren’t!”

“Well, we were,” the Today host replied.

“Not there,” Barbara interjected.

Jenna agreed: “Not there, but I was.”

“I don’t think you know what chubby is,” the US daytime TV host said.

A few moments later, he talked about not being able to fit into his clothes.

Kelly said, “Uh, I don’t fit in at my weight. I’d love to lose weight but the thing is. Jeans are too tight, I feel like that when you have a butt and a small waist.”

Jenna questioned: “Would you like me to take you shopping for jeans?”

“I don’t want to go shopping,” Kelly said.

“Should I do what I do for Hoda (Kotb) and send you some jeans?” Jenna asked.

Kelly laughed while Jenna said they’ll “figure it out.”

During her interview, the American Idol winner showed off her shapely legs while wearing a beautiful dress.

She paired her form-fitting ensemble with a white blouse and black heels, while her long, brown hair was styled in loose curls.

weight loss journey

The Since You’ve Been Gone singer’s massive weight loss has been a hot topic, with rumors flying around as to how she managed to lose the weight.

She, like many other celebrities, has been accused of using Ozempic to lose weight.

The Grammy winner has yet to address the discussion.

Kelly has been open about the criticism she has faced regarding her weight over the past few years.

She revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015 that people would constantly mention it.

“I was the oldest girl in the (American Idol cast) too,” Kelly said. “And I wasn’t big, but people called me big… I’ve always had it.”

She added, “I think what hurts my feelings about people is that I’ll be doing a meet and greet after the show and a girl who’s older than me will be attending that meet and greet and Will greet and say, ‘Wow, if they think you’re so big, I must be so big for them.’

“And it’s like, you are who you are. We are who we are — no matter what size.”

Kelly claims she ‘loves losing weight’ Credit: Kelly Clarkson Show