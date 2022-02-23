Kelly Rutherford or how to dress well after 50

If there is a character that attracted attention beyond the young Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen in the successful Gossip Girl series, that was the mother of the second of them, Lily van der Woodsen, played by Kelly Rutherford. She was a divorced woman, a former dancer, part of the socialite New Yorker with great purchasing power who took care of everything around her, down to the smallest detail: from the decoration of her home to its refined aesthetics.

Blake Lively in the role of Serena was crowned as a style icon among twentysomethings, but Kelly Rutherford playing Lily did so among mature women. With a classic and sober style, in the episodes of the series, Lily opted for simple garments and soft colors that she combined in outfits that, on occasions, gave them a differentiating air such as sequins or rhinestones. Among his favorite pieces: trenchbasic t-shirts, jeans, jackets of tweed or midi dresses. Basic garments that could be part of any wardrobe, including that of the actress who played her, Kelly Rutherford, also known for other roles in productions such as Melrose Place, Scream or Bridal Christmas.

All Kelly Rutherford’s Style Keys

Kelly Rutherford, like Lily, is also a self-confessed fashion lover. She is the founder of the multi-brand sales platform Sovereign Collective and frequently shares her outfits newspapers proving to be one of the leading fashion consultants for all women, but above all, for those over 50 who are often in a limbo that disputes style with the guidelines that have been socially built on clothing most suitable for each age.

Kelly shows that there are hardly any generation limits when it comes to choosing outfits and bets both on comfortable outfits made up of sweaters, jeans and high-heeled ankle boots than for shirts, baggy pants and his favorite footwear: the sneakers. She wears sneakers with all kinds of outfits and, unlike her Gossip Girl character, she gives the comfortable keys to face day to day without ever giving up style.