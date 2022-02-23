Kelly Rutherford or how to dress well after 50

If there is a character that attracted attention beyond the young Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen in the successful Gossip Girl series, that was the mother of the second of them, Lily van der Woodsen, played by Kelly Rutherford. She was a divorced woman, a former dancer, part of the socialite New Yorker with great purchasing power who took care of everything around her, down to the smallest detail: from the decoration of her home to its refined aesthetics.
Blake Lively in the role of Serena was crowned as a style icon among twentysomethings, but Kelly Rutherford playing Lily did so among mature women. With a classic and sober style, in the episodes of the series, Lily opted for simple garments and soft colors that she combined in outfits that, on occasions, gave them a differentiating air such as sequins or rhinestones. Among his favorite pieces: trenchbasic t-shirts, jeans, jackets of tweed or midi dresses. Basic garments that could be part of any wardrobe, including that of the actress who played her, Kelly Rutherford, also known for other roles in productions such as Melrose Place, Scream or Bridal Christmas.
All Kelly Rutherford’s Style Keys
Kelly Rutherford, like Lily, is also a self-confessed fashion lover. She is the founder of the multi-brand sales platform Sovereign Collective and frequently shares her outfits newspapers proving to be one of the leading fashion consultants for all women, but above all, for those over 50 who are often in a limbo that disputes style with the guidelines that have been socially built on clothing most suitable for each age.
Kelly shows that there are hardly any generation limits when it comes to choosing outfits and bets both on comfortable outfits made up of sweaters, jeans and high-heeled ankle boots than for shirts, baggy pants and his favorite footwear: the sneakers. She wears sneakers with all kinds of outfits and, unlike her Gossip Girl character, she gives the comfortable keys to face day to day without ever giving up style.
1
Buttoned ‘sport’ jumpsuit
Jumpsuits are the star wildcard item in any wardrobe. Even more so in black, which are always flattering. Kelly Rutherford knows this and chooses pieces with an original touch, like this buttoned one, to which she adds white sneakers to create a look as casual as sport.
two
A flashy bomber
Baseball jackets came back a couple of seasons ago stomping on the street style. in his version oversized sare capable of harmonizing any look, elevating even the outfits more simple.
3
Windproof jackets
Windbreaker jackets, which frequently appear in men’s outfits, can also be a flattering option if other pieces are added that contrast their presence. Kelly Rutherford loves brown suede ankle boots and adds them, without question, even with this type of outer garment. A fantastic option for days of freezing temperatures.
4
The infallible belt
It is the most seen style trick in street style when looking to lift an outer garment and mark the silhouette. The belt is already an essential part of any wardrobe and, combined as the actress knows, with cloth coats, flared trousers and sneakers, it rejuvenates anyone.
5
in neutral key
Few garments are as comfortable as an overshirt. It’s easy to wear and warmer than a jacket. Kelly also decides to escape from dark tones and combines her beige overshirt with flared white pants and furry ankle boots to create a look comfortable.
6
The return of the merceditas
in key lady and following one of the most notorious trends of this year. The velvet Mary Janes They are already an essential must. If, in addition, they are worn without stockings and with a long coat almost to the ankles, they manage to create a set that takes up the guidelines of the 50s.
7
XXL Obsession
The down jackets always reappear during the summer seasons, but they do not always manage to impose themselves among the elegant pieces of the wardrobes. Therefore Kelly decides to go for a long one with a belt (a common style trick among fashion consultants at the street style) and combine it with high sock-effect boots. A outfits very easy.
8
all denim
If the tone of the denim is the same, a total look of this fabric can be a guarantee of success. The all denim takeseven more, combined with camel-colored cowboy boots to recreate the cowboy aesthetic of the West and adapt it to the most urban codes.
9
The ally trench coat
Bet on a trench coat as an outer garment is a success, even though the look that accompanies him underneath is made up of a simple sweater and jeans. It is a garment that favors and, it is one of the few, that does not ask for any other striking ally since it speaks for itself. With sneakers, he also creates the perfect outfit to wear between daily.
10
The blazer that never fails
Kelly Rutherford is still one of the women who have not yet fallen for the charm of American women oversized, but maintains fitted silhouettes. Generally bet on checkered models that elevate the rest of the set, always being the color brown one of its maximum companions.
