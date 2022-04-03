Kelly Slater, positive in Covid after the Oscars: his soap opera continues

Kelly Slater was last Sunday at the famous -blame of Will Smith and Chris Rock- Oscar gala. The surfing legend was there because he was co-hosting one of the award show moments alongside skateboarding and snowboarding legends Tony Hawk and Shaun White, respectively. Between the three of them they made a brief presentation/tribute speech to James Bond for his 60th birthday.

Hawk, Slater and White at the Oscars: During the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.

The fact is that later in the week, Kelly Slater has published a story on Instagram with the result of a test that was done after the gala. A Covid-19 test in which has tested positive. “The gift I take from the Oscars”, said the text that accompanied the image.

Kelly Slater, positive: “The gift I take from the Oscars.”

The test was from March 31st and was published right at the beginning of April, which some took as an April Fools’ joke (like April Fools’ Day in other parts of the world). But it’s still there and the specialized surfing media have already confirmed it: it’s true. That means the GOAT of surfing could miss the first Australian test of the CT of the World Surf League 2022, in Bells Beach. Or what is the same: with four victories there, Kelly Slater would lose a great opportunity to score points to try to be in the final Top5 -right now he is second- and fight for a new title of world champion with neither more nor less than 50 years.

At the moment, by United States regulations, Slater must remain in quarantine until Monday, April 4. If after 5 days of isolation you test negative and have no symptoms, you will be able to move freely around the country. But there is still one more step left: you must test negative again a few hours before traveling to Australia. Otherwise you couldn’t do it. And the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach waiting period starts on April 10th. All very fair.

We will have to see how this ends new chapter of Kelly Slater’s soap opera with the pandemic. Because the famous surfer went around the world when, wanting to support Djokovic, he even published serious accusations against the vaccine policy. From Australia they told him that if he was not vaccinated, he would not enter the country either (like the Serbian tennis player) and he replied that they would see him there, hinting that he had been vaccinated despite everything. And a few days into traveling, he goes and tests positive. How will the story end?