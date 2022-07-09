Kelly Vedovelli in an ultra sexy outfit for her evening with Chris Brown!

Kelly Vedovelli’s detractors seem to have slipped away for once after she posted photos of her crazy night out in Portugal. The one who was suspected of hiding a fortune intends to take full advantage of the sun and the atmosphere that goes with it. She had just gone to the Afro Nation festival last weekend to attend a concert during which Dadju and Wiz Kid were present. As Djette, she must appreciate good music and what better than a certain Chris Brown for the highlight of the show? It is clear that she had had a dream time and it is not her fans who will contradict it.

A woman who keeps her feet on the ground

It’s as if the criticism that swirled on social networks about the physique of Kelly Vedovelli had flown away as if by magic. The columnist of Cyril Hanouna was still some time ago the target of particularly virulent detractors. People she had wanted to reframe through a previous publication in which she said everything she had on her heart. The fact of having emptied her bag at this precise moment was for her like an outlet intended to put the points on the ” I “.

instagram story Kelly Vedovelli

Kelly Vedovelli thus to point out to detractors if they were not ashamed to act thus. What they were doing was just unbearable as was scamming women. A message that was personally addressed to the male gender.