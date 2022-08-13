Kelly Vedovelli on vacation: her ultra-sexy mini-shorts raise the temperature!

These summer vacations have been all that was more rewarding for Kelly Vedovelli. The columnist of Touche not at my post had indeed almost traveled around the world in the space of two months. As a reminder, she had initially stayed in Portugal where she had attended a live performance by Chris Brown. The young woman then went to the south of France. Strangely, not far from the villa in which Cyril Hanouna resided. The two celebrities have long been suspected of forming a couple. A rumor that they have so far not confirmed.

Kelly Vedovelli in Los Angeles

Internet users are therefore on the lookout when it comes to Kelly Vedovelli and Cyril Hanouna. The clues showing that they could indeed form a couple are multiplying indeed. Take for example the case of the pretty blonde who had repeatedly shown how jealous she was when the famous host of C8 started talking about another woman on the Touche set not at my post. However, she decided to ignore all these rumors about her and spend her vacation quietly in Los Angeles.

This city in the United States will logically be his last stopover before returning to France. Nevertheless, the pretty blonde had caused a sensation by posing in mini-shorts that highlighted the beauty of her figure. All this, without counting on the ultra-sensual pose she had adopted in front of the photographer’s lens.