Kelly Vedovelli supports Jenifer “botoxed” at Star Academy, her sweet message

Jenifer was lit on social networks following her performance for the start of Star Academy, the show that revealed her to the general public. Kelly Vedovelli, columnist for TPMP, comes to her rescue. She salutes his style.

If the seductive brunette was targeted, it was because of her alleged Botox injections. The face of the ex-coach of The Voice seemed frozen.



“I was disappointed. She who chose the authenticity of Corsica, I didn’t think she should have done so many injections to change her face! I saw her rather assume her age, she is young and more and stay in normality … like her life in Corsica … too bad “, could we read on social networks.

A rumor circulated that she would have undergone a “Jawline contouring”, a new rejuvenation technique consisting “injecting” hyaluronic acid at the level of the contour of the jaw in order to modify the oval of the face or to avoid a sagging jowls”.

Kelly Vedovelli did not note this metamorphosis, on the other hand, she praised the look of Jenifer, who wore a fuschia pink dress signed Valentino at 2900 euros at the TF1 evening presented by Nikos Aliagas.

This dress has already been worn by Ariana Grande. “Double trouble, double cut”, validated the accomplice of Cyril Hanouna.

This favorite is shared by many Internet users.

“Jenifer who sings her biggest titles in Valentino”, “Jenifer sublime in a Valentino dress”, “Jenifer who wears the same outfit as Zendaya”, “this outfit, this voice… Jenifer is perfect”, ignited the fans, mobilized on social networks.

