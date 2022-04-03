Kemal Malcolm leaves Chalatenango

Kemal MalcolmJamaican soccer player Chalatenango will not continue defending the colors of the northern team for the remainder of the Closure 2022.

The team president, Bertilio Henriquez confirmed to EL GRÁFICO that the Caribbean striker will not continue playing with the scorpion team since he did not feel comfortable in the institution.

According to the leader, for some time, the player wanted to get out of the purple box and go to United States soccer for personal reasons.

“He no longer wanted to be in the team, he wanted to come to the United States. It’s practically because of the marriage more than anything, you have to remember that he got married here and would play in a USL team”, explained the president of Chalatenango.

“He no longer wanted to continue and we cannot retain a player in these conditions”.

With the loss of Malcolm, Chalatenango is left with Hector Rentería and Carlos Salazar as references in the attack for the rest of the championship.

“Let’s finish the tournament as we are. Here we have Rentería who is playing well, we have confidence in him and we believe that he will pull this off. It must be said that Kemal (Malcolm) had not been doing things well, he was hardly playingBertilio said.

On the contractual issue with Malcolm, the president of the institution announced that a mutual agreement had been reached with the Jamaican striker.

“The contract was terminated by mutual agreement. His contract was already expiring in a month and a half and we did not gain anything by retaining himHenriquez explained.