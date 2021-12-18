Business

Ken Block’s new car is an electric Audi

KEN BLOCK CONVERTS TO ELECTRIC – Is called Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron, the electric prototype with all-wheel drive that will be driven by the rally driver and stuntman Ken Block in the next video of the series Gymkhana. The car’s aesthetics are inspired by the Audi Quattro S1 Pikes Peak, winner of the famous hill climb in 1987. It is equipped with two electric motors that guarantee all-wheel drive, it also has a carbon fiber body and complies with all safety standards prescribed by the FIA.

WAITING FOR ELEKTRIKHANA – The technical development of Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron it was followed by the division of Audi Sport, in Neckarsulm where the RS e-tron GT is also produced, while Audi Design from Ingolstadt took care of the style. The German manufacturer then built the car in a record time of just four weeks, following the instructions of the expert Ken Block. By observing the car it can be seen that the proportions and the work done on the aerodynamics respect the peculiarities of the original Audi Quattro S1. The large rear wing, which extends to the full length, and the eye-catching front splitter which gives aggression to the car are striking. The two side air intakes are also very conspicuous. It will be possible to see the new electric prototype in action in the new video called Elektrikhana.

