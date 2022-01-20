Ken Kutaragi, creator of PlayStation, does not like metaverses and virtual reality – Nerd4.life

Bloomberg published an interesting interview with Ken Kutaragi, the person in charge of creation of the first PlayStation, in which a certain diffidence towards metaversi and virtual reality, which the 71-year-old PlayStation creator does not look favorably upon.

“Being in the real world is a very important thing, so I don’t see the point of creating a metaverse that aims to be almost real within a virtual world,” said Kutaragi. “You would rather be a perfected avatar rather than yourself? Essentially, that’s not far from messageboard-style sites that allow anonymous interaction. “

The idea of ​​the metaverse as an extension of social networks and a meeting place between users but filtered through virtual reality is not something that Kutaragi appreciates, therefore, especially in conjunction with the use of virtual reality viewers. The sense of criticism it is not simply the fact of living rather in the real world, but also the issues that are introduced with anonymity and the possibility of showing oneself disguised through virtual masks.

Ken Kutaragi is one of the main creators of the first PlayStation, then becoming president of Sony’s Entertainment sector and remaining there for about 13 years, until 2006 and the resignation that led to Kai Hirai in his place. He remains an honorary president of Sony, but has been doing something else for some time: he is currently the CEO of Ascent Robotics Inc., a Tokyo startup that deals with artificial intelligence and which has just received a large investment of 1 billion yen (8 , $ 7 million) by Sony and SBI Holdings Inc.