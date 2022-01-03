Ken Levine would have made the development of the first game hell – Nerd4.life

According to a new report published in Bloomberg, written by the usual Jason Schreier, Ken Levine would have made a real hell the development of the first game of Ghost Story Games, his new studio, founded after the launch of Bioshock: Infinite and the closure of Irrational Games.

Schreier is well acquainted with Levine’s modus operandi, which he wrote extensively in his latest book, Reset, where he revealed that in reality it was he who wanted the closure of Irrational Games, because I’m tired of working with too big development teams. From that experience Ghost Story Games was born, which however has never announced anything so far.

According to reports, the reason would be the terrible management of the team by Levine, which would have caused numerous defections in the work of developers tired of the situation, as well as delays on delays in development. As you read, you come to mind the stories made by ex-Irrationals about how Levine handled Bioshock Infinite. Evidently the lesson did not help him.

However, according to an employee of the studio, who wished to remain anonymous, there are still two years left before you can play the first, elusive title of Ghost Story Games, of which practically nothing is known. Consider that the release was previously planned for 2017 …