Ken Salazar’s closeness to AMLO worries the Biden government

As the leader of the main territory of contention between the United States and the record number of migrants trying to cross the border, López Obrador has a great advantage over Biden and his presidency.

According to administration officials, maintaining cooperation with Mexico meant avoiding conflict with a volatile Mexican leader who has the power to affect Biden’s political future by refusing to stem migration.

Salazar, in fact, has managed to get closer to the Mexican president.

But there is growing concern within the administration that, in the process of rapprochement, the ambassador has risked American interests and has not used the relationship to advance policy when Biden needs it most, according to interviews with more than a dozen officials. and former officials and analysts.

The ambassador has taken up the already discredited claims of the theft of the elections that the Mexican president uses to stir up mistrust in the country’s democracy; he has questioned the integrity of a US-funded anti-corruption organization that challenged the president; and he has caused a political firestorm by giving the impression that he supports an energy transformation opposed by the US government and has remained silent as López Obrador relentlessly attacks journalists.

In strategically important countries governed by volatile leaders, US ambassadors often walk a delicate line in cultivating a relationship with the president of the day and advancing their own administration’s priorities.

Salazar insists that his “direct relationship” with López Obrador benefits the United States.

However, inside the US government, some question whether the soft approach of the current administration really works or rather emboldens López Obrador as he challenges US influence and undermines the safeguards of democracy, according to senior US officials who do not They were authorized to make public statements.