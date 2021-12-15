Kena 100 Giga Option: new promo with 100GB at 1.99 euros for Christmas 2021 – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

On the occasion of the Christmas period, Kena Mobile has decided to launch a new additional option with 100 Giga of data traffic at a cost of € 1.99 one-off.

Starting from today 14 December 2021 and for a limited period, as anticipated by MondoMobileWeb it is possible to activate the offer Kena 7.99 Special with 100 Giga more for 30 days, again at a price of € 7.99 per month and with a free SIM and activation fee.

Being a promotion dedicated only to new activations, only new customers can take advantage of it in portability from Iliad, PosteMobile and other virtual operators.

Instead, to also allow the already customers to get a larger data bundle for the 2021 Christmas holidays, Kena has therefore decided to launch 100 Giga option, available until 11 January 2022 subject to any changes.

What the new Kena option provides

At the price of € 1.99 one-time fee, the new additional option provides as already mentioned 100 Giga of data traffic, without automatic renewal and with expiry after 30 days from activation.

To activate, Kena customers with an active main offer on their SIM can log in directly to the MyKena area of the operator’s official website. Subsequently, in order to take advantage of the 100 Giga Option, the residual credit must be greater than zero euros.

As far as data traffic is concerned, that included in the additional option is consumed with priority over that of the main offer.

The Gigas included are counted to 1KB early shots and are valid for data traffic on national territory. If the customer runs out of the entire additional data bundle, they will be able to continue browsing with the bundle provided for in their offer.

EU roaming and support network

100 Giga option can also be used in Roaming in other European Union countries, but in this case you can only use 5.5 Giga of data traffic up to 3G.

In this regard, it should be noted that the use of national offers in Europe without any surcharge is allowed in the context of occasional trips and in compliance with the policies of correct use defined pursuant to European Regulation No. 2016/2286.

It is also recalled that Kena, TIM’s second consumer brand, currently allows you to surf the mobile network of the latter operator in GSM, GPRS, EDGE, UMTS, HSDPA and 4G LTE.

Usually, the maximum browsing speed is equal to 30 Mbps for both download and upload, but starting from 7 April 2021 some tariff offers allow you to reach up to 60 Mbps in download and up to 30 Mbps in upload.

Amazon voucher confirmed

In addition to this new 100 Giga Option and the new promo dedicated to Kena 7.99 Special, starting today 14 December 2021 it is also possible to get a Amazon voucher of 10 euros for free.

As anticipated by MondoMobileWeb, the gift voucher is issued to all those who activate it a portability offer, but only to customers who will perform at least one renewal after activation, no later than May 31, 2022.

Both this promotion and the additional 100 Giga with Kena 7.99 Special remain available until 21 December 2021, subject to any changes.

