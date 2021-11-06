Kena 3,99 Together with You: 100 Giga, minutes and unlimited SMS for the blind and deaf – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Kena Mobile, TIM’s virtual operator and second consumer brand, launched its own from November 4, 2021 new subsidized offer for customers with visual and hearing impairments, called Kena 3,99 Together with You, with which the operator declares to implement the new provisions of AGCOM.

The new offer joins the previous one Kena With You launched last year and to the two free concessions Kena for you Messages And Kena for you Words.

The provisions of the new AGCOM resolution on concessions

On the Kena Mobile website, all subsidized offers are now declared in accordance with the provisions of the new one AGCOM resolution 290/21 / CONS of 23 September 2021, published on the Authority’s website on 14 October 2021, which replaces the previous one resolution 46/17 / CONS.

Among the novelties of the new resolution is the one that provides for the operators to choose for mobile network offers at least 3 offers to offer to its customers with a discounted cost of 50%.

Specifically, one has been established data traffic availability threshold, currently equal to 50 Giga, to define the three bands from which to choose the 3 offers to propose: lower than the threshold (in any case higher than 20 Giga), higher than the threshold and unlimited Giga.

It should also be noted that the resolution will extend the benefits even to one new category of disabled customers, that is, those who have severe limitations in walking ability, initially with a experimental phase of application of the measures, with an extendable duration of twelve months,

Requests from consumers with severe mobility limitations may be sent from 1st January to 1st April 2022. The concession will take effect for all applicants from 30 April 2022.

Operators are required to make the various concessions available within 180 days from the date of publication of the resolution.

Bundle and costs of the new Kena 3.99 Together with You

Therefore, in compliance with the new resolution, the new offer is available from 4 November 2021 Kena 3,99 Together with You, which can be subscribed until further notice by all new and existing blind and deaf customers.

Kena 3,99 Together with You includes in detail unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile network numbers, Unlimited SMS towards all and 100 Giga of data traffic (of which 4.5 Giga in EU Roaming) with 4G speed up to 30 Mbps in download and upload, all at the discounted cost of € 3.99 per month.

The activation fee and the cost for the delivery of the new rechargeable SIM are both free.

Kena Together with You and the other discounted promos

As mentioned, it continues to be available too Kena With You, subscribable by all new and existing customers with visual and hearing impairments, and includes in this case unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile network numbers, Unlimited SMS towards all and 70 Giga of data traffic (of which 3.5 Giga in EU Roaming) with 4G speed up to 30 Mbps in download and upload, all at the discounted cost of 2.99 euros per month.

Also in this case the activation fee and the cost for the delivery of the new rechargeable SIM are both free.

Still present also the free concessions for blind and deaf customers of Kena Mobile, named Kena for you Messages And Kena for you Words, both at 0 euros per month. There is no activation cost, but only the one related to thebuying a new one Kena Mobile SIM for new customers who do not have it, equal to 5 euros.

Kena for you Messages proposes to customers deaf a bundle of 50 SMS per day and 4 Giga in 3G per month (in Italy and in roaming in EU countries). Kena for you Words instead provides, for blind customers, a bundle of 2000 minutes plus 4 Giga of 3G data traffic (in Italy and Europe).

It should be noted that in the latter case on the Kena website it is still specified that the data traffic in the free concessions can be used in 3G.

However, please note that, as already told by MondoMobileWeb, Kena Mobile has communicated that from April 2022 the gradual shutdown of 3G from the TIM mobile network will start, after Kena has automatically enabled 4G to the last remaining 3G customers in recent days.

This is because Kena Mobile is the TIM’s second consumer brand, and allows you to browse the network of the latter operator currently in GSM, GPRS, EDGE, UMTS, HSDPA and 4G LTE, with a maximum speed of 30 Mbps for both download and upload. From 7 April 2021, some tariff offers allow you to reach up to 60 Mbps in download and up to 30 Mbps in upload.

How to request discounted offers

Kena Mobile’s subsidized offers can be requested by calling Customer Service 181 or through email to offerteagevolate@kenamobile.it.

In both cases it will be necessary forward the required documentation, which consists of the request form for the activation of a new Kena Mobile number, or the request form for number portability from another operator to Kena, a photocopy of a valid document and the duly completed and signed activation request form, choosing between the one for the deaf or the one for the blind.

In addition, the medical certification who ascertains the state of invalidity, drawn up by the competent public health authority or by another Entity Entity (notary deed) or, alternatively, the substitutive declaration of the deed of notoriety, drawn up pursuant to article 47 of Presidential Decree no. 445/2000, relating to the state of deafness as defined by art. 1, paragraph 2, of law no. 381 of 1970.

The operator, once the requested documentation has been received and processed, will proceed to send the SIM card to new customers with the subsidized offer.

The customer who has requested the discounted offer will then be contacted at the telephone numbers indicated during the subscription phase to make an appointment with the courier and for the delivery of the SIM. Upon delivery the actual presence of the owner customer is required, who must sign the form filled in with his / her data, delivered to him by the courier.

The subsidized offer of Kena Mobile will be activated within 24 hours from delivery, together with the activation of the SIM.

Each customer can activate the discounted offer on a single number and, by signing the activation request form, declares that he has not already used the facility on other mobile telephone accounts of Kena Mobile or other mobile operators, undertaking to respect the aforementioned limit for the entire duration of the offer, as required by regulations.

More details on offers

To consult the details on consumption relating to your offer, the customer can access the customer area MyKena on the official website, take advantage of the Kena Mobile App, or call the “Do-it-yourself“To the free number 40181.

In case of exceeding the thresholds foreseen by the discounted offers, it is possible to continue calling, sending SMS and surfing the internet under the conditions set out in the Kena Basic Plan.

The Kena Basic Plan has a cost of 35 euro cents per minute for calls to all national numbers (without connection fee), a price of 25 euro cents for each SMS sent and a pricing of 50 euro cents in advance increments of 50MB for internet browsing.

Kena offers are also valid in Roaming in the countries of the European Union (and in the UK for now), with the option to use unlimited minutes and SMS under the same national conditions. For data traffic, on the other hand, a monthly limit is envisaged, for 2021 equal to 4.5 Giga for Kena 3.99 Together with You and 3.5 Giga for Kena Together with You.

With Kena, in EU Roaming, it is currently possible to surf only in 3G and if the customer exceeds any of these limits, a premium of 0.366 euro cents per MB.

You can deactivate Kena Mobile’s discounted offers free of charge at any time by calling Customer Service 181 free of charge or by visiting an authorized Kena store.

