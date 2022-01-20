Kena bursts into the market with an unmissable offer: tariff revolution. The new challenge is also to reduce the costs of optical fiber

As happened with data connections for smartphones, low-cost companies are now moving to fiber to attack a rapidly developing market in Italy.

Once the expenses concerning the internet connection on the phone they were really expensive, going from 30 to 50 euros per month for an average service. Over the years, however, the world of smartphones has completely turned the situation upside down, with the flourishing of new managers able to offer you great services at bargain prices. Today it is not difficult to find promotions under 10 euros, with the fateful ‘all unlimited’. Even the usual brands, Vodafone, Tim, WindTre, have come up with low cost variants with which to attract even more customers to the market. The landing on the Italian market of Iliad it then gave further impetus, further reducing costs. Now the challenge is also shifting to optical fiber, a rapidly developing sector in Italy. Our country is still lagging behind other European realities, offering a fair margin for public and private investments.

Kena breaks into the market: Iliad’s challenge for optical fiber is ready

The brand Kena, new manager headed by TIM group, does not intend to waste time on offers and prepares a super offer on optical fiber.

At the moment the commercial challenge sees the brands TIM, Vodafone and WindTre at the forefront of deals with FTTC and FTTH fiber. This will lead to a technical advantage in terms of stability, speed, services and obviously lower prices compared to standards.

Iliad for its part is about to intervene on OpenFiber and then it will proceed with the FiberCoop, to guarantee linear and satisfactory promotions from all points of view.

READ ALSO >>> Sim Cards, some rare ones are worth up to 50 thousand euros: check if you have these

READ ALSO >>> You risk losing your whatsapp account: beware of this unrecognizable scam!

Kena Home await the moves of the French rival before moving in an equally timely manner. Meanwhile the domain fibre.kenamobile.it appears to be already active with a static map of coverage of the service in Optic fiber for the whole peninsula. If the quality is similar to that offered for mobile, a boom in subscriptions is to be expected. All that remains is to wait a few weeks and stay updated.