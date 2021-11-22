Kena Mobile Black Friday: mobile offer at 5.99 euros per month and Amazon voucher as a gift – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Kena, TIM’s second brand for the mobile consumer market, on the occasion of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday has decided to bring back the promotion of the 10 euro Amazon voucher for those who switch to Kena and also to launch the mobile offer Kena 5.99 Special for € 5.99 per month.

New Kena Mobile customers who decide to activate one of the current offers Kena Mobile in portability, from 10:00 on 23 November 2021 to 10:00 on 30 November 2021 they will get a Amazon voucher for free.

In detail, an Amazon gift voucher is offered through the new promotion worth 10 euros, usable upon receipt of a unique code.

How the prize operation works



The initiative is aimed at all adults residing in Italy who from 10:00 on Tuesday 23 November 2021 to 10:00 on 30 November 2021, barring any changes, conclude the purchase of one of the offers in portability currently available.

To join the promotion you can access the official site of the operator or toKena app, but also go to the promotional corners or contact Customer Care 181.

The Amazon gift card will be issued exclusively to those who will make it at least one renewal following activation, no later than on March 31, 2022.

Each participant can associate up to a maximum of 4 registered SIM cards with their tax code, and will therefore be entitled to a reward for each new offer activated in portability up to a maximum of 4.

The prize will be awarded via SMS, within 180 days from the start of the operation. However, within the regulation dedicated to the initiative, it is also specified that the Amazon voucher will be paid only after the first renewal of the subscribed offer.

Each voucher, which can be used on the Italian Amazon site for the purchase of any product except gift vouchers, cannot be reloaded, resold or redeemed for money.

Also, the remaining balance of a coupon associated with an Amazon account cannot be transferred to another account. Finally, it is specified that the gift voucher and the remaining balance of the same have valid for ten years starting from the date of issue.

Since the rewards operation is valid only for customers in portability, the offers with which it is possible to obtain the voucher directly online on the operator’s website I’m Kena 5.99 Special, Kena 7.99 Special, Kena 9.99 And Kena 12.99, all three can be activated at no activation cost.

Kena 5.99 Special and Kena 7.99 Special

From 23 to 30 November 2021, unless extended, the rechargeable offer will be available Kena 5.99 Special to € 5.99 per month for the new Kena customers of the TIM mobile network who come from Iliad and some Virtual Operators.

Kena 5.99 Special provides unlimited minutes every month to all national numbers, unlimited SMS to all national numbers, 50 Giga of national mobile internet traffic in 4G with speed up to 30 Mpbs in download and upload to € 5.99 per month.

From 15 October 2021 in the Kena Mobile points of sale, in the corners and in the Call Centers, as already told by MondoMobileWeb, the rechargeable offer is available Kena 7.99 Special to 7.99 euros per month. From 19 October 2021 it is also available online.

Kena 7.99 Special (here is the direct link) provides unlimited minutes every month to all national numbers, unlimited SMS to all national numbers, 100 Giga of national mobile internet traffic in 4G with speed up to 30 Mpbs in download and upload to 7.99 euros per month.

Kena 5.99 Special and Kena 7.99 Special can be activated for those who activate a new rechargeable Kena Mobile sim with a simultaneous request for portability of their active mobile number (MNP) from iliad, Fastweb and some Virtual Operators (such as for example PosteMobile, Lycamobile, 1Mobile, Daily Telecom, Digi Mobil, Enegan Mobile, Noitel, NTmobile, Optima Mobile, Rabona Mobile, Spusu and Withu Mobile).

In offers Kena 5.99 Special And Kena 7.99 Special the operator does not specify the writing “forever”As happens with the other online offers of Kena Mobile and, as already written, navigation in 4G is up to 30 Mbps in download and upload.

Kena 9.99 and Kena 12.99

Kena 9.99 (here is the direct link) provides every month unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile network numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 100 Giga of mobile internet traffic on TIM 4G network with speeds up to 60 Mpbs in download and up to 30 Mbps in upload a 9.99 euros per month.

To subscribe to the offer you must come from Iliad, PosteMobile and other virtual operators, namely Lycamobile, CoopVoce, ho. mobile, Tiscali, Fastweb, Professional Link, China Mobile, Telmekon, 1Mobile, BT Mobile, BT ENIA Mobile, Daily Telecom, Digi Mobil, Enegan Mobile, Green, Intermatica, Noitel, NTmobile, Optima, Ovunque, Plintron, Rabona Mobile, Spusu , Welcome Italia, Wing Mobile and Withu Mobile.

It is also possible activate a new numbering, but in this case the 10 euro Amazon voucher cannot be obtained.

Kena 12.99 (here is the direct link) provides every month unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 70 Giga of mobile internet traffic on TIM 4G network with speeds up to 60 Mpbs in download and up to 30 Mbps in upload a 12.99 euros per month.

In this, the new Kena Mobile customer who decides to activate the offer can request portability from any operator of national mobile phone.

As for the browsing speed, Kena Mobile uses the TIM network in GSM, GPRS, EDGE, UMTS, HSDPA and 4G LTE, allowing you to reach up to 60 Mbps download and 30 Mbps upload, but only with these last two offers listed.

With all the other tariff offers, on the other hand, you can surf with a maximum speed of 30 Mbps in both download and upload.

Starting from February 8, 2021, the wording is present on the homepage of the official website of Kena Mobile “forever”, with which the second TIM brand declares to commit to do not apply tariff changes with these two offers (also in the Kena 7.99 offer for new numbers).

The disposal of TIM’s 3G will start from April 2022 which, as already mentioned, will also involve the second Kena Mobile brand.

